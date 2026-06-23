A Paraguayan football commentator has been banned from the remainder of the World Cup after launching one of the most extraordinary on-air tirades in broadcasting history, directing a torrent of abuse at FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the match referee, and CONMEBOL's top official during a live broadcast.

Jorge 'Chipi' Vera, who was covering Paraguay's 1-0 victory over Turkey for Paraguayan network ABC, lost control on air after Miguel Almiron became the first player in World Cup history to receive a red card for covering his mouth while speaking to an opponent, a new FIFA regulation introduced ahead of the tournament to combat discriminatory and abusive language on the pitch.

The dismissal sent Vera into an immediate and spectacular spiral.

"Thief, thief, Barton," he shouted, directing his opening salvo at Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton. "They killed football. FIFA, you killed football. Infantino, you're responsible for this. FIFA, take responsibility for turning football into this. A disgrace. You should be ashamed, Infantino."

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He then turned his attention to CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez.

"Alejandro Dominguez, less photos with Infantino. Grow a pair. You f***ing thieves. Is this what we have to come and see at a World Cup? What sons of b*tches! This is inexplicable, this is a disgrace. They're killing football and leaving us with one less player."

A commentator has been banned from the World Cup after launching a on-air tirade following Miguel Almiron's red card during Paraguay's victory over Turkey (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Why did Jorge 'Chipi' Vera lose his FIFA accrediation?

FIFA wasted little time in responding. Vera's accreditation was revoked, effectively ending his involvement in the tournament and barring him from working at any World Cup venue for the remainder of the competition. The ban extends across all platforms operated by his employer.

Vera subsequently issued a lengthy public apology, acknowledging that his language had been "offensive and unacceptable" and admitting he had lost control in a way that could not be justified, regardless of the circumstances.

"Questioning a rule or disagreeing with a referee's decision never justifies losing control the way I did," he said. "What I said was wrong, and I have to own up to it."





"What I said was wrong, and I have to own up to it."

However, the story does not end there. ABC Cardinal, the network Vera was broadcasting for, has since filed an appeal against FIFA's decision, arguing that a full tournament ban represents a disproportionate punishment for a first-time offence that was immediately and publicly acknowledged.

"We believe that the permanent cancellation of a credential for the entire duration of the tournament constitutes an extreme and manifestly disproportionate sanction," the broadcaster said in a formal statement.

The incident has also reignited debate over FIFA's controversial new mouth-covering rule itself, with many questioning whether a regulation designed to tackle discrimination is being applied fairly, particularly given that Almiron, a former Newcastle United winger, was speaking to a Turkish opponent with whom he shares no common language.

Paraguay, meanwhile, will need to navigate their remaining group matches a player down in their squad rotation, having already suffered a 4-1 defeat to the United States in their opening game.

FIFA have been approached for comment.