The youngest and tallest son of President Trump has shown off some of the business acumen that made his father a famously wealthy man, with a major career move that could net him a major financial windfall.

According to Florida business filings, 20-year-old Barron Trump is one of five directors of a new beverage brand, SOLLOS Yerba Mate, which is due to launch its first product next month - a canned drink that comes in a coconut and a pineapple flavor.

While it might be a start-up company, SOLLOS' drinks business is following a well-trodden route to success, incorporating in venture capital investor-friendly Delaware, while also registering in Barron's home state of Florida.

These drinks are based on the caffeine-rich traditional herbal tea from South America, yerba mate, which are booming in popularity across the US for its potential green-tea-like health benefits - and Barron is getting in at the ground floor.

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Barron Trump is entering the world of business while studying at New York University's campus in Washington DC (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

The two-meter (6'9") son of the president is looking to launch the product as soon as next month, though little further information about his canned and caffeinated drinks line has been made available.

Announcing the product launch in a LinkedIn post, SOLLOS Yerba Mate wrote simply underneath a video of the canning process: "One step closer to launch. The perfect summer drink."

The video also stated: "Introducing our 12-pack: Pineapple + Coconut."

Separately, the company told the Independent in a statement about their upcoming product release: "In the foreseeable future Sollos will only have one recipe.

"We didn't set out to make a flavor lineup; we set out to make the perfect drink. Most brands launch with five flavors, hoping you'll like one of them. We spent all of our time, energy, and resources obsessing over a single recipe until it was flawless."





And the business has some serious financial backing for a canned drink firm, with Securities and Exchange Commission filings showing that SOLLOS has $1 million in capital before its first product release, raised from an unnamed private investor.

But it appears to be the brainchild of Barron's associates from growing up in Palm Beach, with strong Sunshine State branding and a number of former schoolmates of the youngest member of the Trump clan.

Rodolfo Castello, Valentino Gomez, Stephen Hall, and Spencer Bernstein are all listed as his co-directors in the start-up, with Hall and Bernstein also graduating from the same private school as Barron, Palm Beach's Oxbridge Academy, according to Newsweek.

“Growing up in South Florida, our lifestyle was shaped by the opportunity to spend time outdoors year-round,” a LinkedIn post by SOLLOS reads. “That experience led us to create SOLLOS, a beverage designed to complement life in the 'Sunshine State.'”

Just like his father's many ventures, it is not clear to what extent New York University student Barron is involved in this new business. However, as with Trump-branded casinos and even steaks, just having his name on the company filings could be enough to make it a success.