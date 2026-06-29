Noah Kahan issues desperate plea after fan 'poops on floor' at his show as video reveals aftermath

Noah Kahan has been left with no choice but to address an extremely unsavoury situation after footage from one of his concerts went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The singer-songwriter, best known for his hit "Stick Season," played a record-breaking show at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday night, with a reported 45,341 fans in attendance.

But the gig will likely be remembered for reasons that have nothing to do with the setlist, after a clip began circulating online showing the alleged aftermath of an audience member's bathroom mishap near the front of the crowd.

The incident comes amid an ongoing debate around fans wearing nappies at concerts and festivals in a bid to hold their spot at the barrier without needing a toilet break, a trend several major artists have now spoken out about.

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The singer-songwriter, best known for his hit "Stick Season," played a record-breaking show at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday night, with a reported 45,341 fans in attendance.(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

What did Noah Kahan say about the concert incident?

Kahan addressed the situation directly on X on Saturday, June 28, making clear he'd rather fans miss a few minutes of the show than cause a scene.

"If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao," he wrote.

He went on to point out the impact incidents like this have on venue staff, adding, "I've pooped my pants as much as the next 29 year old but you guys gotta understand there's a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that."

The "Stick Season" hitmaker later added a touch of self-deprecating humour to the situation, referencing a separate incident from earlier in his tour.

It marked the second time in a week Kahan had to publicly address fan etiquette, after also pleading with concertgoers to stop stealing a road sign referenced in his 2022 track "The View Between Villages," which he said was causing genuine problems for residents living nearby.

The incident comes amid an ongoing debate around fans wearing nappies at concerts and festivals in a bid to hold their spot at the barrier without needing a toilet break, a trend several major artists have now spoken out about. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify)

Why are fans wearing nappies at concerts?

The phenomenon Kahan was responding to has been gaining attention recently, with fans reportedly opting to wear nappies so they can stay at the front of the crowd for an entire show without losing their place.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo addressed the same trend just days earlier, revealing she'd noticed it firsthand while performing.

"I have been to certain concerts and certain festivals where people wear diapers so that they can be front row of the show, and that's been an experience as a performer that I have... smelled," Rodrigo said, speaking to presenters Chloe Burrows and Tyler West on KISS Radio.

She also referenced a similar practice among attendees at New York's annual Times Square New Year's Eve ball drop, noting, "Everyone is wearing diapers... they sit there all day. I think about it kind of often... it's a real thing."

Fans reacted to the unfolding situation across social media, with many expressing disbelief that the practice had become widespread enough to prompt a direct response from Kahan himself.







