Noah Kahan issues desperate plea after fan 'poops on floor' at his show as video reveals aftermath
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Noah Kahan issues desperate plea after fan 'poops on floor' at his show as video reveals aftermath

The singer revealed it's not the first time this week he's had to call out fan behaviour

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Music, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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