Awkward moment Chuck Schumer appears to rip huge fart during important Senate floor speech

Senator Chuck Schumer found himself in an unexpectedly awkward situation while speaking about Trump's involvement in the Iran conflict, as a fart stole the spotlight halfway through his speech.

Farts always seem to have impeccable timing. They don't care if you're sitting in a silent meeting, trying to make a serious point, or in this case, delivering a serious a speech in front of a hundred US senators.

Senate Minority Leader Schumer was caught truly off guard during his speech about the war in Iran, as he slammed the president for his advancements in recent days.

"Now on Iran and the NDAA," he announced, before seemingly letting out the fart.

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"When all the Trump administration can say about his disastrous war with Iran is that Vietnam was worse, a point Trump made yesterday, he reveals the scale of his failure," the politician noted.

CLEANUP ON AISLE SCHUMER: Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer appears to have farted while giving a speech on the Senate floor pic.twitter.com/vp8wlpyqu4 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 14, 2026

"This is what Donald Trump said. The only thing he can say is Vietnam was worse. Oh my God! A war that killed close to 50,000 Americans, a war that lasted almost a decade, a war that ripped America apart."

'Ripped' being a choice word when used in this context.

The senator did not confront the awkward moment during his speech. (C-SPAN)

The clip has now been widely shared on social media, with users weighing in on the awkward moment.

"He always talked out of his ass," one joked.

As another added: "He definitely laughed a little, he knew ripped ass."

"Why are farts always funny?" a third questioned.

But others defended the senator, as one asked: "What’s the big deal?"

He has served in the US Senate since 1999. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The 75-year-old was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1950, and has served in the US Senate since 1999, after previously serving in the US House of Representatives and the New York State Assembly.

During his time in politics, Schumer has held major leadership positions in the Senate, including Senate Majority Leader and Senate Democratic Leader, where he has helped guide his party's legislative agenda and policy priorities.

But he's not the only one to let out a toot at the wrong moment.

Disgraced former California Rep. Eric Swalwell farted live on MSNBC's 'Hardball with Chris Matthews' back in 2019.

"Chris, so far, the evidence is uncontradicted that the president used taxpayer dollars to help him cheat," he said before pausing briefly and letting rip, "- an election."