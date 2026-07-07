If you think skipping an hour of sleep to binge-watch your favorite show is harmless, doctors have some pretty bad news for you.

A new study reveals that losing just over an hour of rest each night could cause you to gradually pack on the pounds.

The research, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, tracked 95 adults who typically slept between seven to eight hours every night.

During the study, participants completed a phase where they delayed their bedtime by 90 minutes, losing an average of 78.4 minutes of rest.

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Shockingly, adults on the shortened sleep schedule gained an average of one pound over just a brief six-week period.

While one pound might sound modest, researchers warn that this mild, chronic sleep deprivation directly contributes to gradual weight gain over time.

If sustained for a whole year, missing about 80 minutes of shut-eye each night might lead to significant and noticeable weight gain.

If you're like me and think 'one more episode can't hurt'... think again! (Getty Stock Images)

Study author Marie-Pierre St-Onge, from Columbia University, explained exactly what this means for the general public: “The main takeaway is that sustaining a reduction in sleep, to a duration that is often observed in the general population, leads to weight gain and increases in waist circumference."

But gaining weight isn't the only issue, as the study also discovered that getting less sleep makes people significantly less physically active.

During the restricted sleep period, participants spent an average of 17 extra minutes sitting around, changing how they utilized their waking hours.

For men and postmenopausal women, daily inactivity jumped by nearly 30 minutes, worsening an already poor lifestyle factor.

St-Onge explained: “Weight gain occurs through an imbalance in energy expenditure and energy intake favoring greater intake relative to expenditure (or conversely low expenditure relative to intake).”

So, next time you think about staying up later than your usual bedtime - get some rest and do your body a favor! (Getty Stock Images)

This lack of sleep also heavily impacts internal biological processes linked closely to your overall metabolic and cardiovascular health.

Past evaluations noted a spike in insulin resistance among women already facing higher health risks, which can heavily increase the chances of type 2 diabetes.

Researchers also discovered alarming signs of cellular heart inflammation in patients subjected to extended periods of mild sleep loss - this dangerous combination can trigger stress hormones and inflammation, increasing the long-term risk of cardiovascular disease.

Past research shows severe sleep loss increases appetite because of rising ghrelin, the hunger hormone, and declining leptin, the fullness hormone.

To fix your sleep hygiene, St-Onge recommends making incremental increases to your time in bed to gradually adjust your body, while also advising eliminating habits that interfere with falling asleep, such as eating close to bedtime or consuming late-day caffeine.

Prioritizing adequate sleep alongside a healthy dietary plan and regular exercise is vital to avoiding obesity and chronic health problems.