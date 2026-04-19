A health expert has detailed how getting down and dirty in the bedroom can actually cause your period to come earlier than initially expected.

UNICEF estimates that every month, a whopping 1.8 billion people across the world menstruate, with millions being unable to manage their menstrual cycle in a dignified, healthy way.

While some are blessed with three-day, easy breezy periods, others are likely to experience debilitating pain, bouts of intense nausea, abdominal swelling, and digestive issues, such as diarrhea or constipation.

If you’re someone who views your period as a positive thing, or are often guilty of perceiving it as a mild inconvenience, then you may be interested to know that two particular sex acts can actually bring it on early.

Advert

Dr Shirin Lakhani, who specialises in menopause, hormone and intimate health, recently spoke to Metro about how menstruation can be impacted by penetrative and oral sex.

A doctor has explained how having sex can cause your period to come early (Getty Stock Image)

“Penetrative sex won’t cause your period, however, it can make it start sooner if it was already about to begin,” the expert admitted.

This is because pressure can encourage the uterus to start contracting, resulting in a stimulated cervix.

“If your body is already hormonally ready to shed the uterine lining, this may cause it to begin bleeding a bit earlier than expected.

“Alongside this, orgasms can cause uterine contractions, and semen contains prostaglandins, which are hormone-like chemicals that can encourage the uterus to contract.”

Orgasms can cause uterine contractions and increased pelvic blood flow, possibly causing the uterine lining to shed slightly earlier than planned, Dr Lakhani continued.

However, it’s important to remember that having sex on a random Tuesday isn’t going to kickstart menstruation—your body has to be hormonally ready.

“It’s natural, harmless, and doesn’t mess with your cycle,” the doctor added.

And it isn’t just copulation that can cause period changes.

Stress, ill-health, sleep, and weight changes can all cause hormonal imbalances and influence the menstrual cycle.

Orgasms can cause uterine contractions, possibly causing your period to come early (Getty Stock Image)

Any of these fluctuations can cause your period to come early or later.

Chronic conditions, especially celiac disease and diabetes, can sometimes cause menstrual irregularities, as per experts at Healthline.

The NHS advises booking an appointment to see your GP if you’ve missed. your period three times in a row, or if you’ve missed your period and have other symptoms such as weight gain or weight loss, tiredness, hair growth on your face and dry or oily skin.

Treatment for late or missed periods may include being referred to a gynaecologist or endocrinologist for scans, as well as being prescribed the combined contraceptive pill or starting hormone replacement therapy (HRT).