Judge visibly shaken after watching previously unseen footage of Charlie Kirk's death
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Judge visibly shaken after watching previously unseen footage of Charlie Kirk's death

The footage was shown at a preliminary hearing for Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson, Court

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.