Judge visibly shaken after watching previously unseen footage of Charlie Kirk's death

A judge presiding over the preliminary hearing of Charlie Kirk's alleged killer was left disturbed after footage of the fatal shooting was played in court.

Far-right activist and campaigner Kirk was shot dead while speaking at a college campus event on September 10, 2025.

Just days later, Tyler Robinson, now aged 23, was apprehended and charged with seven offences, including aggravated murder and obstruction of justice.

Now, a preliminary court hearing has been held for Robinson, who has not yet entered a plea on charges relating to Kirk's death, including murder.

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Utah State District Judge Tony Graf oversaw the hearing, which included footage of Kirk's death being played to the court, which sat in silence.

Footage from the court hearing showed Judge Graf wincing as he watched the footage in a courtroom in Provo, Utah.

Charlie Kirk was shot dead in September last year while debating students in Utah (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk attended wearing all black for the five-day-long preliminary hearing, along with Kirk's parents Robert and Kathryn Kirk.

Robinson also appeared in court, with the Daily Mail reporting that at one point, he was seen laughing.

At the time, Kirk had been speaking to a crowd attending a Turning Point USA rally at the college campus of Utah Valley University when the shot hit him in the neck.

Erika had shared a statement on social media ahead of the court hearing, writing: "Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death, and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children."

This is the heartbreaking moment Judge Graf appears to flinch at approximately the 25-second mark while reviewing a previously unseen angle of Charlie Kirk’s murder during today’s preliminary hearing.



The courtroom was silent as the footage played. pic.twitter.com/fyWC6Odr3R — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 6, 2026

The statement added: "Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."

Prosecutors in the case are seeking the death penalty over Kirk's death.

Kirk was a key ally of Donald Trump, and the US president's son Donald Trump Jr made an appearance in court as prosecutors began to present their evidence.

This hearing was held in order to determine whether Robinson will stand trial for the charges related to Kirk's death.

It saw discussion about the presentation of evidence, including video evidence, during court hearings about the case.

Erika Kirk was present in court (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Timeline of events following Charlie Kirk’s assassination

September 10 2025 - Day of the attack

12pm - Kirk presents a scheduled event at Utah Valley University (UVU)

12.23pm - While taking a question on gun violence, Kirk is shot in the neck by a single bullet. Footage shows the podcaster slumped over before being carried in a car as the crowd erupts into panic.

2.40pm - President Donald Trump later confirmed Kirk’s passing on Truth Social, writing: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.

"He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”

September 11 2025 - Gun and engraved bullet casings discovered

At a press conference, authorities say they had discovered a bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel, as well as some bullet casings with phrases like ‘Hey fascist, catch!’ and ‘notices, bulges, OWO, what's this?’. The latter is a reference to the furry subculture, which centres on human-like animals.

Meanwhile, the FBI releases images and video of a 'person of interest'. Tyler Robinson's mother allegedly recognizes him and his parents confront him.

Later that day, Robinson turns himself in to the police.

September 12 2025 - Tyler Robinson’s arrest announced

While appearing on Fox and Friends, Trump says a suspect was in custody: “Essentially, someone that was very close to him turned him in.”

Later, authorities announce Robinson’s arrest, who, according to investigators, had confessed to his father, leading to him calling a family friend, who then called the US Marshals, who detained the 22-year-old.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, gives her first statement after her husband’s passing, saying that his movement ‘is not going anywhere’.

She adds: “You have no idea the fire you've ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

September 16 2025 - Charges against Robinson announced

Prosecutors reveal the charges against Robinson included aggravated murder, commission of a violent offence in the presence of a child, two counts of witness tampering, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm. Robinson makes his first initial court appearance.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said prosecutors will seek the death penalty if he is convicted, adding: “I do not take this decision lightly.”

September 21 2025 - Erika Kirk says she ‘forgives’ his killer

At Kirk’s memorial service on 21 September, the 37-year-old takes to the stage to pay tribute to her husband and reveal why she’d ‘forgiven’ his killer.

“My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life,” she said. "On the cross, our saviour said: 'Father, forgive them for they not know what they do'.

"That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do."

July 6 2026 - Robinson back in court

A five-day preliminary hearing begins, where prosecutors lay out the evidence against Robinson.