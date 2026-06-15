Amanda Seyfried has said that she was forced to hire a bodyguard after receiving substantial backlash for remarks about Charlie Kirk.

Far-right political activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at an event on a college campus.

Kirk was known for his hardline views on immigration, women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, abortion, and guns, including one controversial statement where he said that 'some gun deaths every single year' would be 'worth it' in order that 'we can have the Second Amendment'.

Seyfried, who starred in Mean Girls, shared a post on social media after Kirk's death, writing: "You can't invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating."

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She then made a second post on Instagram, saying: “I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable.”

Charlie Kirk was shot dead at a college campus event (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Seyfried has since revealed that the level of backlash she has experienced after these posts has been so high that she has been forced to hire private security.

Speaking to British GQ, she said: "I want my kids to be able to feel safe to voice their opinions as long as they’re not harmful.

“So I’m like, ‘What do I do? What do I say?’ And then all of a sudden I find myself with a f***ing bodyguard at the airport and I’m like, ‘This is crazy.’”

Seyfried called out the reaction, saying: “A, I’m allowed to f***ing voice my feelings, and B, do it in a way that’s not unkind necessarily. But there’s just an outsized fear and hatred and impulse to bash and to tear down. And I experienced a very small fraction of that."

Seyfried issued a clarification, but stood by her remarks (Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

It's not the first time that the star of The Housemaid has opened up about the backlash to her comments about Charlie Kirk.

Despite the reaction and the steps she has been forced to take to protect her and her family's safety, she refused to apologize for the remarks in an interview with Who What Wear.

“I’m not fucking apologizing for that," she said. "What I said was pretty damn factual, and I’m free to have an opinion, of course."

She went on to speak about her clarification, adding: “Thank God for Instagram. I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualized – which is what people do, of course."