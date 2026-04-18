Coachella has been dragged into the disturbing murder investigation surrounding singer D4vd after an aerial stunt sparked outrage online.

The 21-year-old artist, whose real name is David Burke, was taken into custody by LAPD officers on Thursday in connection with the death of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Celeste, who had been missing since 2024, was identified as the teenager whose decomposed remains were discovered last September in a Tesla registered to the singer.

D4vd, known for songs including ‘Romantic Homicide’ and ‘Here With Me’, had been out of public view for months before his arrest. Police have said he is being held without bail, while prosecutors are expected to review the case.

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Now, attention has turned to something seen above the Coachella area shortly after the arrest: a skywriting message that read: “Celeste is a liar”.

Prosecutors are expected to review the case following D4vd’s arrest (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

The words were reportedly seen over the festival area on Friday, prompting confusion and anger from people who spotted the display and those who later saw footage circulating online.

At this stage, it is not known who arranged the skywriting, and authorities have not publicly said it has any connection to the ongoing murder investigation.

The timing, however, meant the message quickly spread across social media, leaving it open for many to question why Celeste’s name had been used in such a public and inflammatory way.

One post shared online read: “Just seen this right by Coachella ‘Celeste is a liar’ what this mean?”

As shared by The New York Post, The Desert Sun later added an editor’s note to its coverage of the message, stating: “Editor’s note: While the source of this message has still not been confirmed, The Desert Sun has learned it could be related to the marketing of the new Netflix movie ‘Roommates.'”

LAPD confirmed Burke’s arrest in a statement after officers from the Robbery-Homicide Division moved in on a Hollywood Hills property where he had been staying.

The department daid: “Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas. Burke is being held without bail. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has said its Major Crimes Division will review the case to decide whether there is enough evidence to file charges.

Court documents previously detailed the grim discovery made after the Tesla was towed from the Hollywood Hills, saying

“Upon removing the cadaver bag from the front storage compartment, it was discovered the arms and legs had been severed from the body.

“A second black bag was discovered underneath the cadaver bag. Upon opening the second bag, the dismembered body parts were discovered.”

D4vd’s attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter issued a statement following his arrest, saying: “Let us be clear - the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.

“There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

For now, the skywriting remains unexplained, with police not publicly addressing whether it has any relevance to the case.