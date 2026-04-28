Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish has opened up about her unique style choices, explaining the difficult relationship she has had with her body after being thrust into the spotlight at 14 years old.

The American singer, 24, released her hit record Ocean Eyes as a very young teen, produced by her brother Finneas in their childhood bedroom.

It was the song that solidified her rise to global stardom, but life in the public eye at such a young age tends to welcome millions of often unwanted opinions.

And she's not the only child star to experience problems later down the line.

Advert

It's something she bonded over with Justin Bieber, despite confessing to being his number one fan.

The 24-year-old was pushed up on stage at Coachella to join Justin Bieber by his wife Hailey. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Discussing the struggles she's experienced throughout her life, Eilish recently opened up about the darker reason behind the clothes she wears, admitting that she has struggled with body image.

The 24-year-old is known for her baggy style, which fans often re-create when attending her gigs, but it's also something the star has been trolled for throughout her career.

Speaking with Elle, she said: "I’m not the first person who’s worn baggy clothes, I had a really, really toxic relationship with my body, I had a lot of eating issues.

"I remember putting on, like, a big shirt and the relief that I felt."

But the complicated relationship with her body isn't the only reason she decided to start wearing over-sized clothes.

"At the same time," she admitted, "It was my love for hip-hop culture and wanting to be a man."

"This is the misogyny that we all have within us…which is that I didn’t want to be seen as feminine, and therefore weak. It’s not right. I’ve found a good way of not feeling like that."

The star has been previously trolled for wearing over-sized clothes. (Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

The comments come after Eilish received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise when Hailey Bieber encouraged the star to join her husband on stage at Coachella, to be his iconic 'One Less Lonely Girl'.

But the dad-of-one has expressed his need to 'protect' Eilish from all the things he experienced as a young man, growing up with millions of eyes constantly on him.

"I just want to protect her, you know," he said in an interview with Apple Music.

"I don't want her to lose it, I don't want her to, you know, go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody."

Bieber, who appeared emotional during the conversation, added: "It’s hard because I want her to know that she can count on me."