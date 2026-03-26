The security guard involved in the controversy surrounding Chappell Roan has taken 'full responsibility' after Jude Law's daughter was reportedly left 'in tears'.

Soccer player Jorginho, the stepfather of 11-year-old Ada, claimed a security guard acted in an aggressive manner towards his wife Catherine Harding and Ada in a hotel in São Paulo, Brazil.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal footballer claimed his family did not ask the singer for anything and simply walked past the table.

"My daughter got super scared and cried a lot," Jorginho wrote. "Honestly, I don’t know in what world just passing by a table and looking … can be considered harassment."

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Roan responded to Jorginho's social media post, stating that nobody had approached her or 'bothered' her. The singer also said the security guard involved in the incident was not her personal security.

Roan has previously spoken out on the controversy (River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

Roan said: "I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child... they did not come up to me... they weren't doing anything. It's unfair for security to assume somebody doesn't have good intentions when they have no reason to believe because there's no action even taken.

"I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy. I'm sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something... and that if they felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad."

Now, Pascal Duvier, the guard involved, has broken his silence after taking to Instagram late on Wednesday (March 25).

The security guard has spoken out (Instagram/@pascalduvier)

"I do not normally address online rumors, but the accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation," he began in a written statement on social media.

"I take full responsibility for the interactions on March 21st. I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan."

Duvier went on to say that the actions he took that day 'were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management, or any other individuals'.

The guard added: "I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior and the heightened overall security risk of our location. My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful."

Ana and her family were meant to see Roan perform that evening, but ultimately decided not to go following the incident.