The mother of the 11-year-old girl who was allegedly left 'in tears' after an encounter with Chappell Roan's security has spoken out.

Catherine Harding's husband, former Arsenal and Chelsea footballer Jorginho, took to social media on Saturday (March 21) to claim Roan's security guard confronted his stepdaughter, 11-year-old Ada, as well as Harding in an aggressive manner in a hotel in São Paulo, Brazil.

Jorginho claimed the pair did not ask the singer for anything and simply walked past the table to confirm it was Roan given she was a fan.

Now, Harding has taken to Instagram on Sunday (March 22) to provide her version of events.

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She said: "Did she [Roan] send him to do it? Again, I don’t know. Look, I would like to hope not, but at the same time, I think that you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity to make sure, I guess, that the people who work for you and act on your behalf are acting on your behalf."

Catherine Harding took to Instagram to recall her version of events (Instagram/@catcavelli)

Harding continued: "So would he do that if he didn’t have that authority to do so? I don’t know. If he does then obviously that’s a big problem because then he’s representing her in a way she doesn’t want to be represented."

Speaking of her daughter, whom she had with actor Jude Law, Harding continued: "She literally did not do anything, she just looked at her, she came back and said ‘Mum I don’t know if it’s her.’ Because obviously she looked like her costumes and everything. She looks a little bit different."

Harding went on to say that her family continued to enjoy their breakfast when they were confronted by a security guard who allegedly told the mother to teach her 11-year-old to respect people's privacy.

The family were due to see Roan perform that evening, but ultimately decided to skip the show following the altercation.

Chappell Roan spoke about the incident on Sunday (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Harding continued: "I think she’s a very talented artist. I like her a lot. We came all the way to São Paulo to watch the show. It was my daughter’s birthday present, [it's] a little bit ruined because we didn’t go to the show last night."

Roan responded to all the noise on Sunday, saying that nobody had come up to her or 'bothered' her. She also said the guard in question was not her personal security.

The singer said: "I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child... they did not come up to me... they weren't doing anything. It's unfair for security to assume somebody doesn't have good intentions when they have no reason to believe because there's no action even taken.

"I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy. I'm sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something... and that if they felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad."