Chappell Roan has been called out after Jude Law's daughter was left in tears following an incident at a hotel in Brazil.

On Saturday (March 21) former Arsenal and Chelsea footballer Jorginho criticised the pop star after his step-daughter Ada, who is the daughter of actor Jude Law, was left distraught when she allegedly spotted Roan at a hotel in San Paulo.

Jorginho is married to Law's ex, Catherine Harding, who is Ada's mother.

The footballer accused the singer's security team of being 'aggressive' towards his family after the child walked past Roan's table to check it was her.

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In an Instagram post, Jorginho wrote: "I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today.

"My wife (@catcavelli) is in São Paulo for @lollapaloozabr. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited, she even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire. @chappellroan.

"By coincidence, they're staying at the same hotel as this artist. During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognised her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her.

"And the worst part is she didn't even approach her. She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything."

Jorginho called out Roan (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Jorginho said what followed was a 'disproportionate' reaction.

"What happened next was completely disproportionate. A large security guard came over to their table whilst they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to 'disrespect' or 'harass' other people," he continued.

"Honestly, I don't know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment.

"He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, whilst my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears. My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.

"I've lived with football, public exposure, and well-known people for many years, and I understand very well what respect and boundaries are. What happened there was not that. It was just a child admiring someone."

Jorginho shared a statement online (Instagram/@jorginhofrello)

Jorginho said he was sad to see 'this kind of treatment' and hoped that it would serve as a 'moment of reflection'.

"@chappellroan WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION," he added.

Cavelli and Law welcomed their daughter back in 2015, before Cavelli went on to start dating Jorginho in 2020.

UNILAD has reached out to Roan's rep for comment.