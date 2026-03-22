The Mayor of Rio de Janeiro has banned Chappell Roan from performing at a festival in the city, 'as long as he's in charge'.

Eduardo Cavaliere took to X to share a statement, after reports that Roan's security guard made an 11-year-old girl cry during an incident at a hotel in Brazil.

On Saturday (March 21) former Arsenal and Chelsea footballer Jorginho criticised the pop star after his step-daughter Ada, who is the daughter of actor Jude Law, was left distraught when she allegedly spotted Roan at a hotel in São Paulo.

Jorginho is married to Law's ex, Catherine Harding, who is Ada's mother.

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The footballer accused the singer's security team of being 'aggressive' towards his family after the child walked past Roan's table to check it was her.

Roan has been called out over an incident at a hotel (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

What Jorginho alleged

"My wife (@catcavelli) is in São Paulo for @lollapaloozabr. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited, she even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire. @chappellroan," he said.

"By coincidence, they're staying at the same hotel as this artist. During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognised her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her.

"And the worst part is she didn't even approach her. She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything."

Jorginho shared a statement online (Instagram/@jorginhofrello)

Jorginho said what followed was a 'disproportionate' reaction.

"What happened next was completely disproportionate. A large security guard came over to their table whilst they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to 'disrespect' or 'harass' other people," he continued.

"Honestly, I don't know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment.

"He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, whilst my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears. My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.

"I've lived with football, public exposure, and well-known people for many years, and I understand very well what respect and boundaries are. What happened there was not that. It was just a child admiring someone."

What the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro said

Following the controversy, Cavaliere wrote on X, explaining that he had effectively banned Roan from performing at Todo Mundo no Rio.

He wrote [translated]: “I mean that as long as I’m in charge of our city – this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio! I doubt that Shakira @shakira @Shakira_Brasil would do that!”

Rio's mayor, Eduardo Cavaliere, has spoken out about the alleged ordeal (Twitter)

The mayor added: “By the way, @FrelloJorginho your little one is already the guest of honor from the organization in May!”

Todo Mundo no Rio is a series of shows with past performers including Madonna and Lady Gaga.

What Chappell Roan has said

Roan has now spoken out about the ordeal for herself and insisted that the person that made 11-year-old Ada cry was not a member of her security team, nor was she aware that a woman and her child came up to her.

"I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child," she said.

"They did not come up to me... they weren't doing anything. It's unfair for security to assume somebody doesn't have good intentions when they have no reason to believe because there's no action even taken."

The 'Pink Pony Club' singer continued: "I do not hate people who are fans of my music.

"I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy. I'm sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something... and that if they felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad."