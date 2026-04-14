Soccer player Jorginho has withdrawn his criticism of singer Chappell Roan one month after he accused the performer’s security guard of reducing his daughter to tears.

On Saturday (March 21) former Arsenal and Chelsea player Jorginho criticised the pop star after his step-daughter Ada, who is the daughter of actor Jude Law, was left distraught when she allegedly spotted Roan at a hotel in San Paulo.

Jorginho is married to Law's ex, Catherine Harding, who is Ada's mother.

The footballer accused the singer's security team of being 'aggressive' towards his family after the child walked past Roan's table to check it was her.

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In a lengthy Instagram post at the time, Jorginho slammed the singer, even telling fans that she did ‘not deserve their affection’.

Jorginho revealed new information had come to light regarding the incident (Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

However, it has since emerged that Jorginho may have been mistaken, as he revealed on Monday that the security guard that had caused the problem was actually connected to a different artist, and not Roan at all.

In a new Instagram post he revealed that the security guard had ‘confirmed publicly that he was representing another artist’, before going on to explain that Roan had no involvement in the traumatic experience that had left his daughter so upset.

"Chappell Roan made a public statement, reached out private to Catherine, and our teams also spoke directly," said Jorginho.

"It became clear that she had no knowledge of what took place at breakfast and had not asked anyone to approach them. She was understanding and sympathetic to what happened to our child.

"While we still do not know what prompted him [the security guard] to approach them, and do not believe an 11-year-old could reasonably be seen as any kind of security threat, it is now clear he was not acting on behalf of Chappell.

The singer faced a huge backlash as a result of the incident (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"It was, ultimately, a misunderstanding in that respect, and I am glad to set the record straight. It is important to me that this is clarified fairly and accurately. I regret the impact that this situation has had on Chappell Roan, Catherine, Ada and our family.

"I will always stand up for my family. But I also know how to recognise when things were not quite what they seemed at first.”

As a result, Jorginho also went on to urge fans to stop throwing hate towards Roan, who has faced a slew of vitriolic attacks since the situation went viral last month, adding that ‘he does not "support or encourage hate speech or online attacks from any side’.

The incident drew widespread attention across the globe when the story hit the press in March, with Rio de Janeiro's own mayor Eduardo Cavaliere vowing to ban Roan from performing in his city in light of what was believed to have transpired.