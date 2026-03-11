Chappell Roan latest run-in with the paparazzi and autograph hunters has sparked Noah Kahan to come to her defence.

The drama kicked off over the weekend when Roan was filmed outside a restaurant before dinner, with a crowd of photographers and self-proclaimed fans waiting nearby.

In footage shared on social media, the 'Pink Pony Club' songstress could be seen calling out the people surrounding her, accusing them of crossing the line and 'harassing' her.

After doing the rounds online, the 'Stick Season' hitmaker went on a tirade yesterday (March 10) - and he didn't hash his words.

Taking to Instagram Stories to react to coverage of the incident, he wrote: “Maybe they should just idk leave her alone?”

Conan Gray, Chappell Roan, and Noah Kahan - who stuck up for his fellow singer on Instagram after a video emerged of her being stern with autograph hunters (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Republic Records)

He then took things a step further, calling out the people who claim to be supporters while trailing artists in public.

“Also those dudes saying ‘I’m a huge fan’ following her around are scalpers and are as bad as the paparazzi,” he said. “F--- em all.”

Kahan later expanded on his point in a video, where he drew a sharp line between genuine fans and people he believes are exploiting celebrities for profit.

“These people literally find out where you’re staying, where you’re flying in to, where your team, family, whoever is staying - they are clearly not your fans, they just sit outside places so they can try to guilt you into signing s--- so they can sell it," he said.

He didn’t hold back from there either, adding: “They trick people like you - who are just watching the video and don’t know what’s going on - into thinking that someone’s being rude to one of their fans, when they’re really just manipulating you.

Kahan blasted the paparazzi and autograph hunters for their treatment of celebrities (Instagram/Noahkahanmusic)

"They’re scummy, they’re manipulative, they’re parasitic, and, yeah. F--- them, seriously. Don’t feel bad for them.”

Roan had already spoken out about her own experience as it happened. She said: "I’m just trying to go to dinner, and I’ve asked these people several times to get away from me."

She also pointed to one person in particular and said: "This person I’ve asked several times to go away, and they will not. They’re hiding their face because they’re ashamed - because I’ve asked them."

Roan then addressed the group directly, saying they were 'people that are completely disregarding all of my boundaries'.

"All of you, I’m asking you kindly to please leave me alone and stop following me and harassing me," she said.

When asked for an autograph, she replied: "I'm not gonna sign."

"This is what it’s like, if you were wondering how it is," she added.