Former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent has claimed he was blocked from investigating the killing of Charlie Kirk.

The American right-wing political social media personality was shot dead on September 10, 2025, at an event at Utah Valley University.

Kent was Donald Trump’s counterterrorism chief, however he publicly announced his resignation on March 17, stating that he ‘cannot in good conscience’ supper the US conflict with Iran.

A day after Kent’s resignation, he appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show where he claimed that his investigation into Kirk’s death was blocked.

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“But the investigation that I was a part of, the National Counterrorism Center was a part of, we were stopped from continuing to investigate,” he claimed.

Kent went on to claim that there are ‘unanswered questions’ following the shooting.

Kent also shared his final conversation with Kirk before his death. According to him, their last encounter took place in the West Wing at the White House.

“And he said, ‘Joe, stop us from getting into a war with Iran’ very loudly”, Kent claimed. “And he walked off and he went, I believe, into the Oval.”

Joe Kent (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“So when one of President Trump’s closest advisors, who is vocally advocating for us to not go to war with Iran and for us to rethink, at least, our relationship with the Israelis, and then he’s suddenly publicly assassinated and we’re not allowed to ask any questions about that,” he continued. “It’s a data point.”

According to The Washington Post, Trump’s team was informed of Kent’s resignation before it was made public.

UNILAD has contacted the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for comment.

Two days after Kirk's death, authorities announced that they had arrested suspect Tyler Robinson in connection with the fatal shooting.

Robinson, 22, was charged with seven offences including aggravated murder and obstruction of justice.

Charlie Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025 (Photo by Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

The full charge list includes aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray has said previously that prosecutors will be seeking the death penalty in the case.

Gray said previously: "I do not take this decision lightly."

Robinson appeared in court on January 16 as his defense team claimed the prosecution was unsuitable due to an alleged conflict of interest.

This is because one of the deputy prosecutor's 18-year-old children was apparently at the event where Kirk was shot, CNN reports.