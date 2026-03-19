Pete Hegseth has been forced to defend America's ongoing war with Iran as oil prices across the US and other parts of the globe continue to surge.

The US Secretary of War was undeniably on the defensive during a press conference at the Pentagon earlier today (March 19).

America and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28 and have been exchanging blows with the country ever since.

Iran has not issued any air strikes on US soil and has instead targeted Gulf countries like Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that are American allies.

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The conflict has caused oil prices to spike dramatically. As of today, the price of gasoline has surged to $3.90 per gallon – up from $2.90 per gallon before the war began, Mail Online reports.

Meanwhile, diesel has hit prices as high as $5 a gallon.

Pete Hegseth says everyone should be saying 'thank you' to Donald Trump (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

This comes down to the fact that Iran is blocking the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital shipping channel for the world's supply of oil.

Trump has hit out at America's allies for not rushing to the aid of the US since the war started.

The likes of the UK, Germany, and other parts of Europe have said they will not be sending ships to the Strait of Hormuz and have refused the POTUS's other requests.

Now Hegseth has hailed Europe as 'ungrateful' in a scathing rant given today, while also bragging about America's apparent success so far.

"A regime like that refusing to abandon its nuclear ambitions is not just a regional problem, it’s a direct threat to America, to freedom and to civilisation in the world, the Middle East, our ungrateful allies in Europe," Hegseth said.

"Even segments of our own press should be saying one thing to President Trump: 'Thank you'."

Going on to list what people should be thanking the president for, Hegseth said: "Thank you for having the courage to stop this terror state from holding the world hostage with missiles while building, or attempting to build, a nuclear bomb.

"Thank you for doing the work of the free world."

Elsewhere, he insisted that the US 'fights to win' and that the country is winning the war so far. He also insisted that the Trump administration isn't trying to turn the conflict into a 'forever war'.

When asked about expectations on the war coming to a close, Hegseth didn't provide a definitive timeline, instead saying it would be up to President Trump to decide.

"It will be at the president's choosing ultimately, where we say, hey, we’ve achieved what we need to on behalf of the American people to ensure our security," he said.

"So no, no time set on that. But we're very much on track."

Hegseth also said President Trump would be the deciding factor on when the conflict ends (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On March 10, Trump said he thinks the 'war is very complete', though when asked if the war could end as early as that week, he replied: "No… but soon, I think soon, very soon."

Hegseth's remarks come just after the US Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, abruptly resigned yesterday.

Explaining why, Kent said on social media: "After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

Kent is one of the most high-profile figures to criticise the strikes on Iran from within the Trump administration.