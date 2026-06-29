Thylane Blondeau, famously dubbed the 'most beautiful girl in the world' at just six years old, has tied the knot with French DJ Ben Attal just three months after announcing their engagement.

The 25-year-old model - who is the daughter of French footballer Patrick Blondeau and TV presenter Véronika Loubry - married her partner Ben Attal in Paris earlier today (June 29), as the couple took the non-traditional approach of arriving at their ceremony together.

She wore a stunning cape-style gown while carrying a bouquet of white lilies, and her new husband, Attal, 29, wore a navy suit.

Attal also has famous parents - he's the son of Antichrist and Nymphomaniac actor Charlotte Gainsbourg.

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The couple announced their engagement in March. (@thylaneblondeau/Instagram)

The wedding comes just weeks after the pair announced their engagement in a series of pictures on Instagram while on vacation in Greece, which Blondeau captioned: "I said yes to my best friend. Here’s to forever."

The two began dating in 2020, after reportedly meeting online, and shared their first date at a cosy wine bar in Notting Hill, London.

Blondeau was labelled the 'most beautiful girl in the world' by Vogue Enfants at just six years old, after walking the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier in 2005.

Thylane Blondeau has been on runways since she was four (UNILAD/Instagram/@thylaneblondeau)

But the star has previously opened up about the pressure that comes with such an enormous title at just six years old.

Speaking with the Telegraph in 2018, she said: "Even today, people are like, 'you are the most beautiful girl,' and I’m like, 'no, I’m still not, I’m just a human being'."

Hitting back at the unhealthy beauty standards pressed upon her, the model added: "I don’t want to be skinny. Even if people are like, 'she’s not that skinny, she can’t do this show,' I’m just like, 'ok fine, I’m not going to do that show.'

The model was just six when she was scouted professionally. (@thylaneblondeau/Instagram)

"I’m not going to be skinny and not eat for them. If I want to eat, I can eat. I eat burgers. I’m not going to change this ever."

The stunning model continues turns heads into her twenties, but still receives criticism and jealousy online.

Speaking on Instagram, she said: "I know that in this generation people tend to do things very early, but I’ve never touched anything.

"You can look at photos of me when I was younger nothing has changed. People love to compare and make things up but just because I wear makeup or use a lip liner doesn’t mean I’ve had my lips or face done. At some point we need to stop with that."

Thylane Blondeau timeline

Thylane Blondeau's runway debut, aged four (Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

2005, aged four - Blondeau makes her runway debut for Jean Paul Gaultier

2006, aged six - Dubbed the 'most beautiful girl in the world' in a Vogue Enfants supplement

2011, aged 10 - Featured in controversial photographs for Vogue Paris wearing adult makeup and clothes; the backlash is so intense her mum deletes her Facebook fan page

2014, aged 13 - Lands her first magazine cover for French youth fashion publication Jalouse; the mag dubs her 'the new Kate Moss', but people still say she shouldn't be on the front cover of fashion magazines at such a young age

2015, aged 14 - Signs to IMG Models

2017, aged 15 - Appears alongside Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana SS17 campaign; the same year she becomes a global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana

2018, aged 17 - Ranked first on TC Candler's list of most beautiful faces