An American mum has claimed that Cher was 'speechless' upon her discovery that she had a teenage granddaughter.

Annointed as the Goddess of Pop, Cher, 79, is one of the best-selling music artists in history. Not only that, but she’s a two-time Grammy Winner, a mother to two children, and a Best Actress Oscar winner.

According to an alleged Los Angeles Superior Court filing, the Burlesque actress recently filed for conservatorship of her youngest son, Elijah Blue Allman, 49, whom she shared with her late ex-husband, Gregg Allman.

People Magazine wrote that the Moonstruck alumna’s son has ‘severe mental health and addiction issues’; is in 200,000 debt for unpaid income tax, and spends ‘any money he gets immediately’ on ‘drugs, expensive hotels and limousine transportation’.

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Cher's youngest son, Elijah Blue Allman, was born in 1976 (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The outlet said that the star is seeking to appoint herself as the temporary conservator of her ‘gravely disabled’ son’s estate, for the second time.

UNILAD has previously reached out to Cher’s representatives for confirmation.

Allman has recently been named as the father of ex-model Kayti Edward’s 15-year-old daughter, Ever.

She claimed the pair had a brief relationship in 2010, which resulted in her pregnancy.

The mother-of-four, who lives on a ranch in Joshua Tree, California, told The Sun on Sunday that she spoke to Cher about Ever’s parentage last June.

Edwards said: “I had to confess. [Cher] said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021, but didn’t know if it was just crazy talk.

“When she heard the news, she was speechless,” she alleged.

The 49-year-old reported that Cher told her family she was ‘finally a grandma’ and later invited them to stay at her Malibu home.

While there, they apparently talked about school and boys, and played in the pool together.

“She was like a kid herself,” the horse rescue centre-owner recalled, adding that Cher even shared glimpses into her extensive wardrobe.

Cher allegedly invited her newly-discovered relative and her mother to her home in Malibu (Isa Foltin/Philip Morris via Getty Images)

Since the ‘cool experience’ took place in California, the ‘Believe’ hitmaker has allegedly kept up a relationship with the teen.

Edwards claimed that Cher had sent her daughter some money and a sweat set from Chrome Hearts, as well as contacting her via phone.

“Cher is really trying. It’s an adjustment and I’m not pushing any relationship. It has to come naturally,” Edwards claimed.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress previously expressed her desire to become a grandmother, lamenting in a 2018 interview: “I don’t have any grandchildren. I wish I did, I really do.”

Despite the complicated family ties, Edwards added that Ever had been a ‘true father’ in her husband.

“She has a father who has raised her from day one and that is her dad," she stated. "I couldn’t ask for a better father for my kids.”

UNILAD has contacted Cher’s representatives for comment.