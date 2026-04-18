Cher has filed for conservatorship of her son after previously dismissing her 2024 application due to her younger son’s mental health and addiction issues.

Elijah Blue Allman is the 49-year-old son of the ‘Believe’ singer and her second husband, Gregg Allman, of the Allman Brothers band, who married in 1975, and divorced four years later.

The 79-year-old, who took her son on tour with her around the world as he grew up, has now allegedly filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, to appoint herself as the temporary conservator of her ‘gravely disabled’ son’s estate, for the second time.

Previously, she had filed in December 2023 for a temporary sole conservatorship but reached a private settlement.

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However, the singer has appointed fiduciary Jason Rubin as conservator, and claiming, per People, that Allman ‘has significantly deteriorated' in the year since her last court filing.

Elijah Blue Allman is allegedly being held by the State (Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage)

This comes after Allman was arrested and held on two charges, and alleged recurrent harmful behaviors to himself and others.

Per the docs: “The proposed conservatee is currently in custody in the State of New Hampshire in a locked psychiatric hospital in an attempt to restore him to competency to face criminal charges in two cases across two New Hampshire counties for: felony burglary criminal mischief, simple assault, criminal trespass and breach of bail, but that is just the current set of problems.”

According to the filings, Cher’s son spends ‘any money he gets immediately’ on ‘drugs, expensive hotels and limousine transportation,’ as he has no ‘concept of money’ and cannot 'manage his financial resources’ or 'withstand fraud or undue influence’.

With ‘severe mental health and addiction issues’, the singer claims he is in $200,000 debt for unpaid income tax.

Cher has filed to be the sole conservator (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Allman previously objectified to Cher’s 2023 petition, per Page Six, as he claimed: “I am clean and sober from illicit substances for over 90 days now and am fully capable of and committed to managing the money I receive quarterly from the trust left by my late father.”

He added that he did not feel comfortable with his mother’s proposal, noting: “While I understand that my mother, the proposed conservator, believes she is looking out for my best interests and I appreciate her love and support, I do not need her unsolicited help or support at this time.

“Should I need it, I know my mother will continue to provide love and support to me — as she always has.”

But now, he apparently had to borrow $18,000 from a friend as he owed the amount to ‘a drug dealer who tracked him down’.

His lack of financial awareness isn’t the only thing mentioned in the filing, as Cher claims he has caused damage on multiple occasions to hotels and Airbnb's, with one stay leaving him $50,000 indebted due to the damage caused.

"Elijah has no ability to manage money, and any dollar he receives from his father’s trust (his only source of income) is immediately squandered without regard for his liabilities or well-being," the documents state, which references the $120,000 payment Allman receives on behalf of his late father’s Trust.

Cher went on to claim that if he were ‘to receive his trust distribution, he will use it buy drugs,’ and gave examples of 'cigarette burns in the rugs, beds, dressers, broken windows [and] walls’ as things her son has done.

She also claims he has ‘been thrown out of a total of 18 hotels because he has made guests feel uncomfortable [by] screaming obscenities and acting erratically’ and recently, has been exhibiting hyper-sexual behavior’ that led to him ‘aggressively’ pursuing a young hotel maid.

With ‘grease fires’ caused by him slipping out of focus, Cher went on to call him ‘disabled’ by his addiction and mental health and in need of the conservatorship, for which a hearing is due to take place next week.

UNILAD reached out to the representatives of Cher for comment.