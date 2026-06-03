Darrell Sheets' son gives key update on fate of Storage Wars star's store after his tragic death

The son of Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets has issued an update on the star's legacy following his death.

Darrell appeared in 163 episodes of the long-running show Storage Wars, where people bid on the contents of a storage unit based on an initial first look at the contents.

His son Brandon also appeared on the TV show, and has now opened up about what will happen to his dad's business following his sudden death.

Sadly the store Havasu Show Me Your Junk was seen to have closed following Darrell's death, with the future of the business seemingly thrown into uncertainty by the tragedy.

Advert

However, Brandon, 42, has now shared some positive news on the future of the store despite the initial disruption, with it being shown on Google as 'temporarily closed'.

Darrell died at the age of 67 (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Brandon confirmed that the family have plans to reopen the store, which sells collectibles and antiques, once they 'get through these tough times'.

Taking to social media, Brandon wrote: "We appreciate all concerns and condolences. We do plan to reopen 'Lake Havasu’s Show me your Junk'."

He added: "Please allow some time as we gather things and get through these tough times."

At present, Brandon said that there isn't currently a timescale on when the store will reopen, writing: "There is no exact date set at this time."

Nonetheless he promised that the store would return, adding: "We appreciate all our Storage Wars fans! We will be back BIGGER and BETTER than ever!"

Brandon previously opened up about how deeply the loss of his father had affected the family in a tribute which was shared to his Instagram page.

"My heart is so broken. . . I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family," he wrote. "Let's all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is 'Darrell (The Gambler) Sheets'."

Darrell's family paid tribute to him in a post on social media (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Brandon went on to say how the family would 'need time to process and remember all the good that my Father was and will continue to be through my Son and I'.

He added: "The love we all have for this man and all his kindness is only a small portion of who he truly is."

Darrell left Storage Wars as a regular in 2019 after suffering from a heart attack, running his store in Arizona and making occasional guest appearances on the show.

A police statement said that on April 22, police were called to an Arizona residence at 2am local time, where they found the 67-year-old deceased.

Lake Havasu police have since said in a statement that he 'suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head'.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.