Ruby Rose has said she can no longer discuss the allegations she's made about Katy Perry after allegedly filing an official police report against the 'Roar' singer.

Over the weekend, Orange Is the New Black actress Ruby Rose – whose full name is Ruby Rose Langenheim – made bombshell allegations about Perry dating back nearly 20 years.

According to Rose, the singer sexually assaulted her at a nightclub in Melbourne, Australia.

She said on social media: "Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a [damn] what she thinks."

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Sharing further details about the alleged incident, the Australian model said: "She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends [sic] lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."

Katy Perry has been accused of sexual assault (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

A representative for Perry, 41, has denied Rose's claims about the former American Idol judge, calling them 'reckless lies'.

They told UNILAD yesterday (April 13): "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.

"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

Now, in an update shared to Threads today (April 14), Rose has claimed that she's finalized all her police reports on the matter, despite initially saying that she wasn't interested in involving law enforcement.

Offering a 'last update', the 40-year-old wrote: "As of this afternoon, I have finalized all of my reports. This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved."

Ruby Rose has claimed that she's now filed a police report against Katy Perry (rubyrose/Threads)

She continued: "It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief."

Rose went on to say that she will now start her 'healing process' and 'move forward'.

"I love you all so much," she concluded the post.

UNILAD have approached Perry's representative for comment in light of today's development.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.