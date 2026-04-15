Katy Perry investigated by Victoria police after Ruby Rose sexual assault allegations

Police have issued an update on the case between Ruby Rose and Katy Perry after the Orange Is the New Black star made serious allegations about the singer in recent days.

Over the weekend, Rose, 40, publicly accused Perry of sexually assaulting her nearly 20 years ago at the Spice Club nightclub in Melbourne, Australia.

The actress alleged that she 'projectile vomited' after the apparent incident that occurred when both she and Perry were in their early 20s.

Rose hails from the Australian city, and Perry was visiting the country to promote her album Teenage Dream

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Rose, who has starred in movies like John Wick: Chapter 2, Pitch Perfect 3, The Doorman, and XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, made the allegations about Perry on social media.

What Ruby Rose has alleged about Katy Perry

Ruby Rose has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Katy Perry (rubyrose/Instagram)

"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a [damn] what she thinks," Rose wrote about the 'Firework' singer.

Sharing further details about the alleged incident, she said: "She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends [sic] lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."

The owner of Melbourne club Spice Market, where the incident is alleged to have taken place, said Perry and Rose were 'drunk' but not 'paralytic' on the night in question.

He said he was unaware of any alleged assault or someone vomiting.

Offering an update yesterday (April 14), Rose said that she'd filed an official police report.

She penned on Threads: "As of this afternoon, I have finalized all of my reports. This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved."

What police have now said

Rose said on April 14 that she'd filed a police report (rubyrose/Threads)

Police in Victoria have confirmed to Herald Sun that they're investigating 'a historical sexual assault' in Melbourne dating back to 2010.

"Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD," detectives from the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation team told the news outlet.

They added: "As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

What Katy Perry has said

A representative for Perry had denied the allegations (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

A representative for Perry has denied the allegations made by Rose and called them 'reckless lies'.

They told UNILAD in a statement: "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.

"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

Katy Perry and Ruby Rose: a timeline

August 2009

While Perry embarks on the 'Hello Katy' tour in Australia, Rose interviews her for Australian broadcast news show The 7pm Project, rounding off the chat by saying 'the most exciting thing that's happened to me all week is that Katy Perry now follows me on Twitter'.

August 2010

On the night Rose alleges Perry assaulted her, the pair first crashed Melbourne High School's formal at the Grand Hyatt, with Perry singing along to her hit 'California Gurls', which had just been released.

June 2012

Rose is interviewed at the Australian premiere of Perry's concert documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me. She said: "I love Katy to bits and I was just with her at the hotel before.

"I get to see the real Katy and then I come and watch the film where everyone sees the real Katy."

Ruby Rose at the Katy Perry: Part of Me premiere (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

May 2017

Rose, a friend of Taylor Swift, hits out at Perry's song 'Swish Swish', which many saw as taking aim at the 'Bad Blood' singer.

Rose tweets: "Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen."

This references Perry's mission statement to make 'purposeful pop', puns on her song 'Bon Appetit', and claims 'Swish Swish' samples dance act Funkagenda. 'Wit' is a reference to Perry's album Witness, with 'fetch', of course, being a Mean Girls reference.

She added: "I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new."

Two days later, Rose added: "Being mean doesn't suit me and leaves me feeling dirty.

"Get so triggered when I think bullies don't get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something.. but it's not [my] place

"I have always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces however I'm not god and I can't decide when or how that is."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.