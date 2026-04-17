Allegations made about Katy Perry in 2019 have resurfaced in the wake of Ruby Rose accusing her of sexual assault.

Rose has accused Perry of sexually assaulting her in 2010 at a nightclub called the Spice Market in Melbourne, Australia.

On the night in question, Perry is accused of putting her vagina in Rose's face while she was lying down on a friend's lap. Rose 'projectile vomited' as a result, she claims.

A representative for the 'Firework' songstress has denied the claims made by Rose. They said: "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.

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"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

Katy Perry has faced sexual misconduct allegations in the past (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

In light of the allegations recently made about Perry, 41, similar accusations made by Josh Kloss have resurfaced.

In 2019, the model - who starred in Perry's 'Teenage Dream' music video, shot in 2010 - said that at a party, the singer pulled his pants down in front of everyone.

He made the allegations in a now-deleted Instagram post that read (per HuffPost): "So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russell [Brand]. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her.

"It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush.

Perry and Kloss in the 'Teenage Dream' video (Capitol Records)

"But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?"

Elsewhere, he said that he didn't want to help Perry keep up her 'bs image'.

The alleged encounter is thought to have happened in 2012.

Wujek defended Perry at the time and said that Kloss had an 'ongoing obsession with her since the day of filming that video', referring to the music video for 'Teenage Dream'.

"Katy would never do something like that," he added.

In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Perry was asked about the sexual misconduct allegations she'd faced over the years.

Josh Kloss accused Perry of exposing his penis to a room full of people (Paul Redmond/WireImage)

She said: "I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent’ but there’s no checks and balances: a headline just flies, right? And there’s no investigation of what it is."

The same can't be said for the allegations Rose has recently made about her, however, as the Orange Is the New Black actress has filed an official police report about Perry's alleged 2010 actions.

Victoria police have confirmed that they're looking into the matter.

Katy Perry and Ruby Rose: a timeline

August 2009

While Perry embarks on the 'Hello Katy' tour in Australia, Rose interviews her for Australian broadcast news show The 7pm Project, rounding off the chat by saying 'the most exciting thing that's happened to me all week is that Katy Perry now follows me on Twitter'.

August 2010

On the night Rose alleges Perry assaulted her, the pair first crashed Melbourne High School's formal at the Grand Hyatt, with Perry singing along to her hit 'California Gurls', which had just been released.

2011

In an interview with news.com.au, Rose recalls what appears to be the night of the alleged incident, which she says saw her 'vomiting on Katy’s foot'. She says the alcohol hit her hard after 30 days of sobriety, but adds that 'nothing horrific happened'.

June 2012

Rose is interviewed at the Australian premiere of Perry's concert documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me. She said: "I love Katy to bits and I was just with her at the hotel before.

"I get to see the real Katy and then I come and watch the film where everyone sees the real Katy."

Ruby Rose at the Australian premiere of Katy Perry: Part of Me (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

May 2017

Rose, a friend of Taylor Swift, hits out at Perry's song 'Swish Swish', which many saw as taking aim at the 'Bad Blood' singer.

Rose tweets: "Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen."

This references Perry's mission statement to make 'purposeful pop', puns on her song 'Bon Appetit', and claims 'Swish Swish' samples dance act Funkagenda. 'Wit' is a reference to Perry's album Witness, with 'fetch', of course, being a Mean Girls reference.

She added: "I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new."

Two days later, Rose added: "Being mean doesn't suit me and leaves me feeling dirty.

"Get so triggered when I think bullies don't get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something.. but it's not [my] place

"I have always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces however I'm not god and I can't decide when or how that is."

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