One of the owners of the Spice Market club has spoken out about the night Katy Perry allegedly assaulted Ruby Rose almost two decades ago, describing the pair being 'drunk'.

In recent days Rose has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Perry at the Melbourne, Australia, nightclub back in 2010.

"I was only in my early 20s. I'm now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly," the Orange Is the New Black actress said of the alleged incident.

"Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me," she added.

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Sharing further details, Rose claimed that Perry 'rubbed her disgusting vagina' on her face, causing Rose to 'projectile vomit'.

Katy Perry is facing sexual assault allegations dating back nearly 20 years (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DVF)

Perry's reps have vehemently denied the allegations about the 'Firework' singer and branded Rose's remarks as 'reckless lies'.

While Perry's reps have denied any wrongdoing, the Australian-born actress has filed an official police report on the matter.

Rose says the assault took place at Melbourne's Spice Market club, and now one of the owners who was there on the night in question spoken out.

The man, who has not been named, told the Herald Sun that Rose had requested that Perry come to the club.

"They came in together, they were also with Katy’s hair and make-up girl and another guy who was friends with Ruby," he recalled to the news outlet.

"It was a security nightmare because there were 600 people there and Katy kept coming out and dancing with everybody and going right in the middle of the mosh pit."

Perry seen performing at the Plaza Ballroom in Melbourne, Australia, in 2010 (Martin Philbey/Redferns)

He went on to say that Perry and Rose spent some time together in a cordoned off area with friends, but he was unaware of any supposed assault taking place. Apparently both of them were drunk and appeared to be on good terms.

"They were drunk, they weren’t paralytic or anything and just like any other person drinking at a nightclub," he said, adding: "But being conscious of them both being public figures, we didn’t want someone taking photos of them drunk like that."

According to the Herald Sun, prior to going to the club both Perry and Rose had crashed a Year 12 formal at the Grand Hyatt.

At the formal, Perry reportedly grabbed a microphone and performed her hit song 'California Gurls' for the star-stuck students.

Ruby Rose said the alleged incident took place at Melbourne's Spice Market club (rubyrose/Instagram)

Katy Perry and Ruby Rose: a timeline

August 2009

While Perry embarks on the 'Hello Katy' tour in Australia, Rose interviews her for Australian broadcast news show The 7pm Project, rounding off the chat by saying 'the most exciting thing that's happened to me all week is that Katy Perry now follows me on Twitter'.

August 2010

On the night Rose alleges Perry assaulted her, the pair first crashed Melbourne High School's formal at the Grand Hyatt, with Perry singing along to her hit 'California Gurls', which had just been released.

June 2012

Rose is interviewed at the Australian premiere of Perry's concert documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me. She said: "I love Katy to bits and I was just with her at the hotel before.

"I get to see the real Katy and then I come and watch the film where everyone sees the real Katy."

Rose pictured at the 'Katy Perry: Part Of Me' Australian premiere in 2012 (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

May 2017

Rose, a friend of Taylor Swift, hits out at Perry's song 'Swish Swish', which many saw as taking aim at the 'Bad Blood' singer.

Rose tweets: "Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen."

This references Perry's mission statement to make 'purposeful pop', puns on her song 'Bon Appetit', and claims 'Swish Swish' samples dance act Funkagenda. 'Wit' is a reference to Perry's album Witness, with 'fetch', of course, being a Mean Girls reference.

She added: "I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new."

Two days later, Rose added: "Being mean doesn't suit me and leaves me feeling dirty.

"Get so triggered when I think bullies don't get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something.. but it's not [my] place

"I have always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces however I'm not god and I can't decide when or how that is."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.