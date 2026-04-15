A story Anna Kendrick told about Katy Perry's behavior on a night out has resurfaced following Ruby Rose's sexual assault allegations against the singer.

The Pitch Perfect star had previously shared the story during an early 2014 appearance on Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show, Conan — recalling an encounter with the pop star at the Grammys.

At the time, the moment was framed as a bizarre but amusing interaction, with Kendrick laughing it off as part of an unusual evening among celebrities, but it has since resurfaced in the wake of the recent sexual assault allegations by Ruby Rose.

A spokesperson for Perry has described the claims to UNILAD as ‘dangerous reckless lies’, insisting they are ‘categorically false’.

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Speaking during the 2014 appearance, Kendrick said: “Katy Perry finger-banged my cleavage. It was a weird night,” prompting laughter from the audience.

Kendrick recalled the bizarre Grammys encounter during a 2014 Conan interview (Kevin Mazur/Contributor/Getty Images)

While Conan paused as he rolled back in his chair with a straight face in surprise, she went on to add: “She’s very mature.”

The actor described the moment as unexpected but not unwelcome. When asked to elaborate further, Kendrick joked about the situation, suggesting her outfit at the time had her ‘kind of asking for it’.

She quipped: “If nobody had done it, I would’ve been a little sad.”

The conversation continued with the host asking her to ‘paint the scene’, with Kendrick responding in a light-hearted tone while recalling the encounter.

She added: “I have met her before, and she’s like … she’s aggressive. I like it.”

The case is very different for Ruby Rose, though. The Orange is the New Black and Batwoman actor has accused Perry of sexually assaulting her nearly 20 years ago at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne, Australia.

In a post on social media, she wrote: “Katy Perry sexual [sic] assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s**t what she thinks.”

Perry’s representatives have described Rose’s claims as categorically false (Phillip Faraone/Stringer/Getty Images)

She later shared further details of the alleged incident, writing: “She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends [sic] lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

In a follow-up post, Rose said: “I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly.

“Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me.”

Police have confirmed they are investigating Rose's claims, confirming to the Herald Sun they were looking into 'a historical sexual assault' in Melbourne dating back to 2010.

A spokesperson for the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation team said: "Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD.

Katy Perry attended Coachella at the weekend with her boyfriend Justin Trudeau (Instagram/@katyperry)

"As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

Meanwhile, the owner of the Spice Market club where the alleged incident took place told the same publication that he was there the night Perry and Rose attended together.

He says he was unaware of any vomiting or assault claims, and his team 'put them in a car together' at the end of the night, leading them out through the fire exit to avoid paparazzi.

But Rose claimed on social media: "I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people."

UNILAD reached out to the representatives of Anna Kendrick and Katy Perry for comment.

Katy Perry and Ruby Rose: a timeline

August 2009

While Perry embarks on the 'Hello Katy' tour in Australia, Rose interviews her for Australian broadcast news show The 7pm Project, rounding off the chat by saying 'the most exciting thing that's happened to me all week is that Katy Perry now follows me on Twitter'.

August 2010

On the night Rose alleges Perry assaulted her, the pair first crashed Melbourne High School's formal at the Grand Hyatt, with Perry singing along to her hit 'California Gurls', which had just been released.

June 2012

Rose is interviewed at the Australian premiere of Perry's concert documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me. She said: "I love Katy to bits and I was just with her at the hotel before.

"I get to see the real Katy and then I come and watch the film where everyone sees the real Katy."

Ruby Rose at the premiere of Katy Perry: Part Of Me (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

May 2017

Rose, a friend of Taylor Swift, hits out at Perry's song 'Swish Swish', which many saw as taking aim at the 'Bad Blood' singer.

Rose tweets: "Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen."

This references Perry's mission statement to make 'purposeful pop', puns on her song 'Bon Appetit', and claims 'Swish Swish' samples dance act Funkagenda. 'Wit' is a reference to Perry's album Witness, with 'fetch', of course, being a Mean Girls reference.

She added: "I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new."

Two days later, Rose added: "Being mean doesn't suit me and leaves me feeling dirty.

"Get so triggered when I think bullies don't get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something.. but it's not [my] place

"I have always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces however I'm not god and I can't decide when or how that is."

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact The Survivors Trust for free on 08088 010 818, available 10am-12.30pm, 1.30pm-3pm and 6pm-8pm Monday to Thursday, 10am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-3pm on Fridays, 10am-12.30pm on Saturdays and 6pm-8pm on Sundays.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org