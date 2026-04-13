A representative for Katy Perry has denied allegations made by Ruby Rose, who has accused the singer of sexual assault.

The Australian model and actor took to Threads on Sunday (April 12) to claim the 'Roar' singer sexually assaulted her two decades ago when she was in her 20s.

Rose took to the Meta-owned social media site and replied to a Complex Music post that mentioned Perry's reaction to Justin Bieber's headline slot at Coachella.

"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a [damn] what she thinks," the Orange is the New Black star replied to the Threads post.

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In a follow-up post, Rose penned: "I was only in my early 20s. I'm now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly.

"Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me."

Ruby Rose took to Threads to claim a series of allegations, which Perry's reps have denied (Naomi Rahim/WireImage)

Katy Perry's response to Ruby Rose's allegations

A representative for Perry has since denied the allegations, describing them as 'dangerous, reckless lies'.

They told UNILAD: "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

Many of Rose's fans rushed to the comments section of the social media post, which lead to the actress expanding on the claims.

Katy Perry has denied the allegations (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Before I open up about something incredibly raw and traumatic, I tell myself 'it's ok, you don't need people to believe you, you just need to get it out of your poor body, before it gives you cancer," she added.

"But then I see this post and … tears consume me, in a good way. Thank you."

It comes after Perry hard launched her romance with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau at Coachella over the weekend.

The pair confirmed their relationship in December 2025 and have since shared several snaps of themselves together on social media in the months since.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org