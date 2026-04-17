A column Ruby Rose penned over a decade ago has detailed the night she alleges Katy Perry sexually assaulted her - claims which Perry has gone on to deny.

Last weekend, Rose, 40, accused Perry of sexually assaulting her at the Spice Club nightclub in Melbourne, Australia, in 2010.

"Katy Perry sexual [sic] assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a [damn] what she thinks," Rose wrote about the 'Roar' singer in a lengthy Threads post.

The model continued: "She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends [sic] lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."

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In 2011, a year on from the alleged incident, Rose penned a piece for news.com.au, where she detailed a night out at Melbourne's Grand Hyatt.

Rose said she and Perry gatecrashed a high school formal at the hotel, before moving the night on to club Spice Market.

Ruby Rose has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Katy Perry in 2010 (@rubyrose/Instagram)

'Nothing horrific happened'

"I spectacularly lost dignity (and keys) one night not too long ago. Remember when Katy Perry and I crashed the year 12 formal? I don't. I had been off the grog for 30 days - my first attempt at sobriety - and I was out partying with Katy," the Orange Is The New Black star wrote.

"What I do remember thinking was: ‘I’ll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?’ Well, not stopping at one drink, or ten, and then vomiting on Katy’s foot was the answer."

Rose went on to say 'nothing horrific happened', but added that the night out ultimately led her to go sober.

She said: "I just had enough, and it has been one of the best decisions of my life."

The owner of Spice Market previously said that Perry and Rose were 'drunk' but not 'paralytic' on the night in question.

He also said he was unaware of any vomiting or alleged assault on the night.

Katy Perry's reps have denied the claims (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DVF)

Katy Perry denies the claims made by Ruby Rose

A representative for Perry has denied the claims made by Rose and described the allegations as 'reckless lies'.

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," they told UNILAD in a statement.

"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

After Rose filed a police report, Victoria Police confirmed to the Herald Sun that they're investigating 'a historical sexual assault' in Melbourne.

"Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD," said officers from the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

Katy Perry and Ruby Rose: a timeline

August 2009

While Perry embarks on the 'Hello Katy' tour in Australia, Rose interviews her for Australian broadcast news show The 7pm Project, rounding off the chat by saying 'the most exciting thing that's happened to me all week is that Katy Perry now follows me on Twitter'.

August 2010

On the night Rose alleges Perry assaulted her, the pair first crashed Melbourne High School's formal at the Grand Hyatt, with Perry singing along to her hit 'California Gurls', which had just been released.

June 2012

Rose is interviewed at the Australian premiere of Perry's concert documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me. She said: "I love Katy to bits and I was just with her at the hotel before.

"I get to see the real Katy and then I come and watch the film where everyone sees the real Katy."

Ruby Rose at the Australian premiere of Katy Perry: Part of Me (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

May 2017

Rose, a friend of Taylor Swift, hits out at Perry's song 'Swish Swish', which many saw as taking aim at the 'Bad Blood' singer.

Rose tweets: "Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen."

This references Perry's mission statement to make 'purposeful pop', puns on her song 'Bon Appetit', and claims 'Swish Swish' samples dance act Funkagenda. 'Wit' is a reference to Perry's album Witness, with 'fetch', of course, being a Mean Girls reference.

She added: "I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new."

Two days later, Rose added: "Being mean doesn't suit me and leaves me feeling dirty.

"Get so triggered when I think bullies don't get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something.. but it's not [my] place

"I have always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces however I'm not god and I can't decide when or how that is."

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact The Survivors Trust for free on 08088 010 818, available 10am-12.30pm, 1.30pm-3pm and 6pm-8pm Monday to Thursday, 10am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-3pm on Fridays, 10am-12.30pm on Saturdays and 6pm-8pm on Sundays.