Judy Greer reveals she was once 'so broke' co-star Matthew McConaughey had to pay $20 valet bill

Judy Greer has recalled the ‘mortifying’ moment mega star Matthew McConaughey was forced to fork out $20 to pay her valet bill.

In 2001, the actress appeared in a supporting role beside Jennifer Lopez and the Dazed and Confused alumna in the cult classic, The Wedding Planner.

The Adam Shankman-directed flick saw Greer, now 50, portraying Penny Nicholson, an ambitious work colleague of JLo’s Mary Fiore, who is eventually put in charge of organising internet tycoon Fran Donolly's (played by Bridgette Wilson-Sampras) and Steve Edison’s (McConaughey) doomed wedding.

Upon its release, The Wedding Planner, primarily shot in San Francisco, was described as an ‘old-fashioned romantic comedy’ by one Rotten Tomatoes critic—and it appears that Greer looks back on the flick just as fondly.

Advert

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Love and Other Drugs star said that one of the main things she remembers about her time on the movie was how ‘lovely’ McConaughey was.

The Wedding Planner starred Judy Greer, Jennifer Lopez, and Matthew McConaughey (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

“I loved seeing him in hair and makeup every morning, 'cause he had, like, pajamas on and a Yerba Mate,” she said of the now 57-year-old.

“I haven't worked with him since, but I have a feeling not much has changed.”

She also revealed that before shooting had started, the cast piled into the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City to run through the script.

“I valeted my car, I didn't know any better,” she told the outlet.

In the United States, many hotels, restaurants, and institutions offer valet parking, where attendants park your car for you.

Matthew McConaughey reportedly gave the actress $20 to pay her valet bill (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

The car parking service can often end up costing a bomb, which a self-described ‘broke’ Greer discovered at the time.

At the end of the table read, the Michigan native went to retrieve her car, only to realize that she couldn’t afford the $20 bill.

She said that she rang her friend, Sean Gunn, to help, and that McConaughey overheard her pleas.

“[He] gave me $20. I was so mortified, but also, like, 'My hero’,” she claimed.

This year, The Wedding Planner turns 25—but would Greer be up for reprising her role as Nicholson?

Greer opened up on whether she would be up for a Wedding Planner reboot (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

According to the star, she said that the original still holds up on its own, but that it would be ‘fun’ to see what people did with part two.

“But also, like, it's great. Why do we have to keep rebooting everything?”

She added that she’d be up for a reboot ‘as long as [she] gets to be in it’.

The Wedding Planner is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.