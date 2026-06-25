In a two decade throwback, American Idol finalist Clay Aiken has broken his silence on his 'feud' with Kelly Ripa, after he placed his hand over her mouth on Live with Regis and Kelly.

For those who don't remember, Aiken, who came second during the second season of American Idol in 2003, filled in for Regis Philbin as a guest host. However, things turned awkward when he tried to stop Ripa from asking the guests so many questions.

Now, the singer has revealed himself and Ripa never made up following the moment which left the audience 'frozen'.

The aftermath was so intense that the singer has now branded it 'the most catastrophic week of his life'.

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Appearing on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Aiken was asked if himself and Ripa ever made up - to which he confirmed they didn't.

"Listen, I didn't have the problem," he said. "I'm not the one who was upset!"

Aiken has broken his silence on the controversial moment from 2006 (ABC)

Aiken did, however, confirm that the two had run into each other at a number of events in New York City.

"Maybe I should feel bad, but I have not got up and said something myself, but she hasn't either," he confirmed.

"We're talking about something that happened 20 years ago, which became this huge blow up. That was the most catastrophic week of my life to be honest with you."

Explaining why it was so dramatic for him, Aiken said he was put on the show to 'see how it went,' after being in talks for his own TV show.

"I wasn't getting to talk," Aiken claimed. "There were cue cards, they had my name on them. I tried to be funny, I did what I did, which was incredibly innocent."

Recalling the moment, Aiken said it became 'cold' in the room, leading to him feeling bad, worrying that he'd upset the talk show host.

The next Monday, Regis returned to the show, as Ripa discussed the moment, saying it 'wasn't respectful in anyway'.

"I don’t think that he was respectful in any way. If that upsets his fans, I’m sorry to hear that, but you don’t put your hands over somebody’s face and mouth when they’re conducting an interview, even if it’s for a laugh. And that’s all I’m gonna say," she said.

Aiken sent Ripa flowers not long after the moment (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Things then blew up even more when Rosie O’Donnell referred to it as 'homophobic' during The View, despite Aiken not having publicly come out at the time.

Ripa then phoned into show herself, saying that was an 'outrageous' thing to say, and O'Donnell should 'know better'.

“I have three kids. He’s shaking hands with everybody in the audience," Ripa said.

“I mean, it’s cold and flu season. That’s what I meant. To imply that it’s anything homophobic is outrageous, Rosie, and you know better. You should be more responsible."

However, after 'making fun' of the moment as he worked at the AMAs, Aiken later sent flowers to Ripa as an apology for the whole ordeal.

He confirmed that Ripa allegedly apologized for the situation 'blowing out of proportion.'

Aiken said Ripa said he could come back on the show 'anytime' - although that never happened.

UNILAD has contacted reps of Kelly Ripa for comment.