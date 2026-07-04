Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping tight lipped about what went down during their wedding ceremony in Madison Square Garden - but one newsreader may have spilt all the tea.

The celebrity couple had a star-studded guest list of what was rumored to be around 1000 guests, including A-Listers, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Copper.

Amongt the mix, were ABC's Good Morning America hosts, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.

Of course, their jobs are to report all the latest news to the citizens of America, and with exclusive information about the biggest wedding of the century, how could they not share?

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Despite Swift and Kelce's wedding being at the 820,000 square feet New York venue, Roberts confirmed 'it really was intimate'.





Adding, Stephanopoulos said: "It's hard to imagine that a wedding that big, and with such stars could feel so personal, and so intimate."

Giving us even more insight about the guest list, Roberts confirmed Kelce and Swift's neighbors and high school friends also attended the big day.

Now, to the details everyone wants to know about. Of course, Swift wasn't going to have a wedding without a top music performer, with Roberts confirming Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks took to the stage to perform.

The hosts even went as far as to give viewers a sneak peek into their vows, with Roberts confirming the couple brought 'their own vows,' and had 'little books' at the altar.

Strahan then congratulated the pair, and thanked them for inviting the Good Morning America hosts.

We'd like to thank them for giving us the tea!

Hundreds gathered around Madison Square Garden to try to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom (Photo by Andrea Renault/Star Max/GC Images)

Although Kelce and Swift haven't spoken out about their wedding yet, fans have received a number of snippets.

For starters, pink digital screens outside MSG at around 7.30pm ET on Friday night read: “JUST&T MARRIED!”

Later, a statement was released, which revealed the wedding was officiated by the couples close friend, and Hollywood star, Adam Sandler.

Kelce's NFL brother Jason stood in as his Best Man, while Swift had a 'Man of Honor' instead of a Maid, in her brother, Austin.

Although fans are dying to see the Cruel Summer singer's dress, unfortunately we've not been so lucky yet.

However, what we do know is that it was 'created by Christian Dior Haute Couture, designed by Jonathan Anderson, in close collaboration with the bride and groom'.

What's on the menu at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

According to Page Six, a whole load of food and ingredients were spotted being delivered to Madison Square Garden ahead of the couple’s big day, giving fans an insight into what guests might be chowing down on.

It seems that attendees are in for some fine dining as boxes containing lobster meat were seen being transported into the venue.

Swift and Kelce also appear to be big fans of chicken, with several variations of the meat - including breasts, legs, boneless and blackened - reportedly labeled on the boxes that were delivered.

Packages of French fries and thick-cut onion rings were also seen, as well as fresh produce such as red and orange peppers and romaine lettuce, along with eggs, whole milk and heavy whipping cream.

A Krispy Kreme van also reportedly pulled up to MSG, though it’s unclear whether wedding guests are being treated to an Original Glazed Dozen, as there is a donut store located nearby.

A source claiming to have ‘direct knowledge’ told TMZ that Swift ‘personally curated food stations’ for her nuptials, reportedly featuring ‘specialty bites’ from a number of her ‘go-to spots’.