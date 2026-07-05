Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have done all they can to keep their wedding out of the public eye, but of course, in the modern day - this is easier said than done.

It's reported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had strict NDAs in place for their 1000 guests, although, it seems like someone took a sneaky video, as footage leaks online.

The mystery person who leaked the footage isn't the only one spilling the tea however. After the ceremony, Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, gave viewers an insight into the day.

They told ABC viewers that the legendary Stevie Knicks performed, and that the couple had brought their own vows, reading from tiny books. They also revealed how 'intimate' the ceremony was, despite it being in the huge venue.

Advert

Now, for what everyone wants to know about, the leaked footage.

The couple announced they were married with a sign outside New York's iconic Madison Square Garden (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, it seems as if New York's Madison Square Garden was turned into an enchanted garden, with trees, emerald drapery and beautiful arches, as the couple wed and read their vows, in front of their guests.

Following the ceremony, guests could be seen going through 'hidden doors' behind the altar, as they partied the night away during the reception. One attendee reportedly described the theme as a 'whimsical Tinker Bell fairytale' theme, when speaking to the outlet.

Next, came the adorable personal touches. As the guests walked down a romantically lit pink hallway, they could stop to admire adorable pictures of the couple hanging on the walls.

These included pictures of their proposal from last Summer, as well as a bunch of other pictures of the couple embracing and enjoying each other's company.

In the middle, was their huge 'T&T logo'.

Despite the majestic theme, many weren't a fan of the whole spectacle that took over the headlines this week...





Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one user penned: "I can’t get over how tacky Taylor swift is for this MSG wedding."

A second agreed: "Is it just me or is Taylor Swift throwing the tackiest wedding of all time?"

The ceremony, which took place at New York's Madison Square Garden saw a number of road closures around the city. Although the pair were trying to keep things on the down low, after the ceremony had finished, a huge pink digital sign was lit up outside the arena, which read: "JUST&T MARRIED".

However, others were in support of the huge ceremony, as one ran to the couple's defence by writing: "No, it’s definitely just you, you’re a hater."

Another wrote: "Well next time you pay for it to not be tacky. Like seriously. If that is how they wanted it to go, so be it. It's not your wedding, it's theirs."

It's unclear as of yet whether we'll see official content from the couple themselves, although many believe (and are hoping) Kelce and Swift are releasing it all in a documentary...

Is it wishful thinking? We hope not!