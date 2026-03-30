Howie Mandel has issued an apology to Kelly Ripa following an awkward exchange during the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, which Ripa hosts with husband Mark Consuelos.

Last week, the comedian was left unimpressed by a comment made by the TV presenter in what was meant to be a compliment about the way he looks after reaching the age of 70.

"You just celebrated 70 years. You're 70 years old," Consuelos said, before Ripa added: "It doesn't make any sense."

"What do you mean it doesn't make any sense?" Mandel immediately hit back and then added: "I look great? That doesn't mean anything to me. No, no, no, no. I don't like that, because that's a caveat."

Advert

Ripa attempted to calm the situation telling Mandel that 'we're not saying you look great for 70. You look great'.

Ripa attempted to defuse the situation (Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

But the American's Got Talent judge doubled down, as he stated: "Yes, you are, without saying ‘70,'" before adding it's like saying 'you’re smart for a stupid person'.

The whole interaction led to a awkward bit of television.

Mandel has since taken to Instagram to issue an apology in a video message to Ripa.

"I have been debating for 48 hours whether I should make this post or not. And I don't know if I'm doing the right thing, philosophically," he began the video.

"I don't believe that somebody who's a comedian needs to apologize for a joke. It is a joke. It is meant as a joke, and it's not meant to offend. In all my years, 50 years in the business, I haven't ever publicly kind of apologized for [a joke]. It’s hard for me.

"But this is for Kelly Ripa, who, in the past, has been incredibly supportive. Not only have I been a guest on her show, but I have co-hosted with her, and I've known her for years. When I go out there, I just try to be entertaining and funny, and sometimes, as a comedian, things don't land the way you mean them to land."

Mandel continued: "And I don't know how to say this, but not only do I want to say I'm sorry to Kelly, but — and this is the hardest part — you’re right. You're absolutely right. And I'm sorry I didn't see it that way."

The Canadian added that after a bit of 'self-reflection', he concluded that he does look 'great' for his age.

"I look fantastic, and I just have to embrace the fact that I look this good," Mandel concluded.