Adult model Sophie Rain is not sure that spending $200,000 attending the Coachella music festival was worth it after feeling like she was 'in danger' and that the vibes were all off.

The OnlyFans creator, who is believed to have made over $85 million in just a few years on the platform, explained how she had dropped the jaw-dropping sum attending three days of the Indo, California, festival in a video on TikTok.

Rain had already come under fire for spending so much money on attending Coachella, which has had its fair share of controversies already this year after Sabrina Carpenter drew criticism for telling off a member of the audience, as well as Justin Bieber's $10,000,000 lacklustre set of YouTube videos.

But despite spending more than three times the average person's salary on just three days at Coachella, Rain has said that she did not have a good time and would not go back. "The set was really nice, it's just the crowd, the people, were not at all," she started in a rant video.

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Sophie Rain may have made millions on OnlyFans, but she still couldn't buy a good time at Coachella (Instagram/sophieraiin)

The content creator did not get into the specifics, but spoke vaguely about being pushed about by the more than 100,000 music lovers who attend the festival, while hinting at some confrontations with festivalgoers.

Rain explained: "People were being really mean, I started getting pretty mean because... I felt like I was in danger because I was not comfortable.

"So I'm sorry if I said something mean to someone, but I needed to get out of there and people weren't moving and I was about to have a panic attack and I couldn't breathe.

"People weren't letting me out and people were steeping on me and pushing on me. It was a really crazy and not fun situation at all."

After explaining why she had a bad time, the OnlyFans model then reflected: "But it's ok we did it, first Coachella experience, probably will never come back. Pretty insane, just not my cup of tea."

And that was after dropping $200,000 on going, bringing a whole entourage with her, which she explained in an earlier video.

Laying out the cost, she explained: "Obviously I am not a brand-friendly influencer, so I had to pay for Coachella all on my own.

"And I'm going to Coachella with the entire Bop house, the assistant and stylist, so I had to get 12 tickets. We got 12 artist passes and a table at the main stage, and it ended up being $67,980."

"You guys know me, so obviously I booked a private jet and a round-trip to Coachella Valley cost me $37,498.

"We originally had an Airbnb booked way in advance for $29,000, but they cancelled on us three days before the event, so we had to book another Airbnb and that total was $83,375," she continued.

"And as I said prior, I got a stylist and all of the clothes that she got me ended up totalling $5,000. So the total cost for three days at Coachella is $193,845. Do you guys think this is worth it?"

After those three days where she almost had a panic attack, Rain doesn't seem to think her experience was worth $200,000.