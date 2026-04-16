American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth is ditching Hollywood to create her own narrative — this time on OnlyFans.

Elizabeth, now 52, shot to fame as Nadia on the first American Pie movie in 1999 and quickly became a sex icon of the 00s.

After American Pie, Elizabeth starred in Scary Movie as Buffy Gilmore. While she was a well-loved character, sadly she isn't making a return for Scary Movie 6 that's set scheduled to hit theaters June 5. The likes of Anna Faris and Regina Hall are, however.

So what's Elizabeth doing with her time instead? She's joining OnlyFans and, as of today (April 16), her page is live.

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Speaking to PEOPLE, the actress shared why she's now decided to join the likes of Bella Thorne and Denise Richards in starting an OnlyFans page.

American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth is now on OnlyFans (Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar)

She said: "I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans."

Elizabeth continued: "I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future."

Her agent has also weighed in on her decision to start an OnlyFans page and echoed similar sentiments about it being a way for Elizabeth to connect with her fans.

"Shannon has always been someone who genuinely enjoys connecting with and giving back to her fans, and this allows her to do that in a more direct, meaningful way than ever before," Andy Bachman told Variety.

"It’s a powerful model, and right now, there’s nothing more effective at facilitating that connection than OnlyFans."

The actress seen with her American Pie co-star Jason Biggs in 2019 (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Elizabeth added an additional statement to the outlet and teased that she'll be 'sharing exclusive content that you simply won’t find anywhere else'.

"OnlyFans gives me the opportunity to offer something more — a behind the scenes, unfiltered look at my life and a genuine connection that no other platform allows," she went on.

It's unclear who will be helping Elizabeth create her content, but the likes of Richardson had her husband Aaron Phypers – whom she's now divorcing – help her.

"He's so supportive," the model and actress said last year of Phypers. "He knows what men love, and he'll go through all the photos and say, ‘This is good. Do this. This is what guys like'."

Things have since turned sour between the pair, however, and Phypers filed for divorce in July 2025.