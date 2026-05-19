Lindsie Chrisley has told her podcast listeners she’s remaining celibate for 365 days in a candid update about her love life.

The 36-year-old, who is the daughter of Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley, made the announcement just one month after her ex boyfriend, David Landsman, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery and felony aggravated assault/strangulation.

It’s not just celibacy she’s practicing however, with the reality TV star says she’s also done ‘having conversations’ with any man.

As for the reasoning, in the May 18 episode of her hit podcast, the mother of one said the decision was ‘the healthiest thing she could do at this moment’.

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To make sure she goes the whole 365 days, the star said she was ‘marking it down on a calendar.'

Lindsie made the admission during the latest episode of her podcast (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Chrisley also told her listeners she's holding herself accountable by putting her plans out in the open, and claimed ‘no one can talk her out of it’.

Prior to Chrisley’s relationship with Landsman, she was married to Will Campbell, the father of her 13-year-old son, Jackson.

The couple were together for 12 years, and in the podcast episode, titled A 365-Day Promise, Chrisley expressed how the couple, who met in 2009, knew each other and their needs inside out.

“Those are all things that I'm like, will I ever be able to learn that with another partner? The answer right now is no,” she told listeners.

“I am not prepared,” she admitted. “ At 36, it does feel like the middle of my life and I truly don't think that I could endure any more trauma than what I've already gone through.”

Lindsie is Todd Chrisley's eldest child (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

However, she believes ‘God’s not going to do that to her’.

“He's like, ‘Okay. I gave you all that you need to handle, and now we're going to go into a healing state,’” she said.

Despite this, the mother of one does want to find love again, she told her listeners.

“I want to be a wife. I want to be somebody's life partner. I want to raise kids with someone. I want to have a home life. I wanna have dinner every night at a kitchen table,” she said.

Lindsie rose to fame in 2014, when Chrisley Knows Best appeared on the USA Network. She left the show in 2017 after Season 5.

The show was cancelled by the USA Network in November 2022, after Lindise’s father Todd, and step mother Julie were convicted and sentenced for tax evasion and bank fraud.

The couple were released from prison last May after they were pardoned by Donald Trump.