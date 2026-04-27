Former Disney star Maitland Ward has divulged her eye-watering OnlyFans income, comparing it to the money she used to make while starring in Boy Meets World between 1998 and 2000.

The childhood star opened up about her salary during the latest episode of Hollywood Demons, a series that pulls back the curtain on fame's 'glittering facade'.

In the episode, titled 'Child Stars Gone Wild', Ward spoke about her experience being cast into the spotlight at such a young age, while also opening up about what she has done since leaving the show in the early 2000s.

The actress played 'attractive roommate' Rachel McGuire, who quickly secured herself as an iconic character in the series.

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Following the success of Boy Meets World, Disney Chanel launched a spin-off, Girl Meets World, in 2014, starring Sabrina Carpenter and Rowan Blanchard.

The adult star has opened up about life following the Disney show. (@maitlandward/Instagram)

Despite landing one mainstream role after her departure from the children's TV show, Ward later transitioned into the adult film industry after being signed by an adult talent agency in 2019.

But it was during the pandemic in 2020, when Ward realised that she could make huge sums of money on OnlyFans when the platform skyrocketed.

Speaking on the show, the star, now 49, admitted: "On Boy Meets World, I think I made $20,000 or $25,000 an episode."

But despite the astonishing rate, she recalled feeling fearful that the show could drop her at any moment.

"You don’t have all the guarantees out there," Ward noted.

OnlyFans, she admitted, allows her to be in control of her salary, earning upwards of 'six figures a month'.

She added: "There is also my adult film sales and I am creating this brand. I can make it go for as long as I want it to go."

She opened up about how much money she's now earning. (@maitlandward/Instagram

But it's not the first time she's opened up about life in the adult film industry.

In an interview with Fox News Digital last year, Ward claimed that p**n has enabled her to feel more confident in her own skin.

The 49-year-old said: "Just to be naked by myself and be confident in my body and myself, I would never have been able to do that before.

"P**n has really given that to me, that empowerment, to be able to stand in my own skin, to be able to create projects that I want to create and be proud of."

She continued: "When you succeed at it, it’s like you feel so much more confident, because you’ve done something like nobody else has done."