Shaquille O’Neal details surprising impact taking GLP-1 had on his body

Shaquille O’Neal has opened up about one unexpected effect of using GLP-1 medication.

GLP-1 drugs were originally licensed to treat diabetes, doing this through hormonal regulation, but one effect of the medication means that they also make people feel full after eating less food.

This means that when combined with diet and exercise they can be a big help for people in weight loss, and they have now seen a huge increase in popularity for this purpose as well, including in celebrities.

Among those is basketball star Shaquille O'Neal, who has now opened up about his own experience in using the medication.

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This was for an entirely different health condition, and O'Neal said in an interview with Healthline that his doctor recommended he try GLP-1.

The NBA star opened up about his health (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Back in 2011 O'Neal participated in a sleep study at Harvard Medical School, and was diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea.

This is when a patient stops breathing when they're asleep because there's a blockage in their windpipe, according to Cleveland Clinic, and may cause someone to wake up more often during the night, leading to sleep disruption.

The airway is blocked because the muscles in the neck relax when we sleep, and if left untreated it can lead to serious complications.

Speaking to Healthline, O'Neal said: “Excess weight, especially around the neck, can narrow the airway and increase the risk of collapse during sleep.

“Clinical evidence suggests that weight loss is highly effective in reducing disease severity.”

The NBA star went on to recommend that people speak to their doctor and 'let him prescribe what’s best for you'.

Shaquille said that he had suffered with sleep apnea (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for DraftKings)

He also spoke about the importance of men paying attention to their health, saying: “The problem with men? We think we’re superhuman, especially athletic men."

Opening up about his diet, O'Neal said: “I used to eat four or five McDonald’s [items] a day; not anymore.

“I have to eat a high-calorie-reduced diet, and work out more, and I just can’t do things that [I] used to do.

"Like, my favorite thing was club sandwiches. I like bread. But [bread] can get me in trouble now. I’m trying to eat really healthy.”

It's not just about losing weight and dealing with his sleep apnea for O'Neal though, as he wants to make sure that he lives a long and healthy life, in particular to enjoy spending time with his family, including his grandchildren

“One of my sons said, ‘I can’t wait until my babies call you Grandpa'," he said.

UNILAD has reached out to Eli Lilly for comment.