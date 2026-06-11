Shaquille O’Neal details surprising impact taking GLP-1 had on his body
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Shaquille O’Neal details surprising impact taking GLP-1 had on his body

The star opened up about the effect of taking GLP-1 medication

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: John Nacion/FilmMagic

Topics: Celebrity, US News, Health

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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