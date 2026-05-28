During Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, he regularly pitched himself as the "candidate of peace”, in sharp opposition to his predecessors Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

He regularly referred back to his first term in office, where he claimed "We had no wars, for four years we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS."

Instead, he claimed he could fall back on his 'deal-making' skills to end what seems like a never ending list of foreign wars and global conflicts.

One of the more outlandish claims he made was that he would end the war between Russia and Ukraine in "24 hours". However, it seems like Trump has fallen far short of the promises he made on the campaign trail.

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During his second presidential term, Donald Trump has sharply escalated overseas military operations, authorizing over 600 military and drone strikes, according to the Council for Foreign Relations.

This campaign has targeted at least seven countries across the Middle East, Africa, and South America. If he hasn't actually attacked them, he's threatened to attack them.

Donald Trump has threatened at least 15 countries with military action since his second term in office began (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The latest in an ever-expanding list seems to be Oman, following speculation that Tehran and Muscat are attempting to establish a 'joint security system' to manage the strait.

“Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow ‘em up,” Trump said at a White House Cabinet meeting.

How many countries as Trump threatened with military action?

Trump has now threatened 15 nations with the possibility of attack. He also left open to possibility bombings on: Cuba, Greenland, Canada, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, and now Oman. In his previous term he has also threatened North Korea and Mexico.

Trump has actually bombed seven countries: Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Venezuela, Nigeria, Yemen and Iran.

To be fair, some of these strikes were 'narrowly targeting attacks on terrorist groups', rather than their respective governments.

Trump has authorised several bombings on Iran during his second term in office (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Which countries does Trump want to add to the USA?

The President has also suggested that five of the nations he has either threatened or attacked could eventually be added to the United States, including: Canada, Cuba, Greenland, Panama (specifically, the Panama Canal) and Venezuela.

Not countries, but he came under fire earlier in the year for airstrikes in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean sea, on alleged 'drug-trafficking' boats, which hit 60 ships and killed more than 190 people.

Trumps global bombing programme stands in stark contract his administrations outlined National Security Strategy, which said that prior administrations defined U.S. national interests too broadly, leading to overcommitment and overextension of the U.S. global footprint. It goes on to declare that “the affairs of other countries are our concern only if their activities directly threaten our interests.

"Our elites badly miscalculated America’s willingness to shoulder forever global burdens to which the American people saw no connection to the national interest."