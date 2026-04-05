Harvard scientist, Avi Loeb, has responded to Vice President JD Vance's comments about aliens, after he claimed they are 'demons'.

Speaking about getting to the bottom of the UFO files', Vance appeared on The Benny Show with Benny Johnson, where he spoke about his 'obsession' with UFOs.

Vance was asked by Johnson if he was going to 'release the UFO files' to which Vance responded: "We're working on it... I will get to the bottom of the UFO files.

"I have not been able to spend enough time on this to understand it... I'm obsessed with this, I've had a couple of times where I've been like, we're going to Area 51, we're going out to New Mexico, we're going to get to the bottom of this.

Advert

"... I don't think they are aliens, I think they're demons anyway.

“I think that celestial beings who fly around to do weird things to people. I think that the desire to describe everything celestial, as otherworldly, to describe it as aliens...

“When I hear about extra natural phenomenon, that's where I go to is the Christian understanding that there's a lot of good out there, but there's also some evil out there. I think that one of the devil's great tricks is to convince people he never existed.”

Vance spoke about aliens and UFOs (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Now, Harvard scientist and theoretical physicist, Avi Loeb has spoken about Vance's comments. Speaking to Jesse Weber on NewsNation, Loeb was asked: "Could his demon theory be shaped not just by his personal beliefs, by some things he’s seen, something he’s heard? What do you think?"

Loeb responded, explaining: "This is not new in the context of science and religion. We, for example, now know - scientifically speaking, that the universe started in a Big Bang. We don’t know what happened before that. And that is a kind of theory that appeared in Genesis and has been the foundation for the Judeo-Christian religion in particular. And so, I don’t see necessarily a conflict between religious beliefs and science as long as everyone agrees that we should attend to the evidence. That should guide us."

Loeb responded to Vance's comments (Anibal Martel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Loeb added that ultimately, more data is needed to understand extra-terrestrial life in space.

"Let’s figure out what these things are. And my guess is that in situations where there is a lot of uncertainty, for example, if the U.S. government cannot figure out what these objects are, then, of course, people have their own speculations or theories or they connect it to some past traditional thoughts," he added.

"I have no issue with that as long as everyone agrees that we should get more data and figure these things out."

Loeb also spoke about the importance of learning from new technologies, adding: "Why not be optimistic? We can learn from new technologies. We only had science and technology for a hundred years, and most stars formed billions of years before the Sun."