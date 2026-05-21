Ahead of the first ever Enhanced Games this weekend (May 24), it has been revealed how much athletes taking part will get paid, and how much they can expect to win if they secure a place.

The highly-anticipated games were first proposed in 2023 by founder Aron D'Souza, who believes that athletes should be entitled to do what they wish with their own bodies.

The concept is simple: the multi-sport Enhanced Games will allow athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs without being subject to tests.

The Australian's idea has been heavily criticized by many in the field, and it has been called into question how fair it is for athletes using the substances to break 'world records'.

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Despite many Olympians competing for the staggering prize pots up for grabs at the specially built 2,500-seater arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, the World Athletics president, Lord Coe, has said taking part would be 'moronic', and that any competitor would face a lengthy ban.

How much will Enhanced Games athletes be paid?

The Enhanced Games has stated that those competing are receiving yearly salaries, as well as an appearance fee on the day, which they have not disclosed.

The event on Sunday (May 24) will be a world-first. (ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Those who place fourth will receive $50,000, and third place finishers will then get $75,000.

A $125,000 lump sum is given for second place, while first place will land the winner an astonishing $250,000.

But the cash prizes don't stop there.

In order to entice athletes further to push their bodies to the peak of human performance, there is a $1,000,000 bonus for breaking any 'world records' in sport.

Are there any rules for the Enhanced Games?

While the games sounds like a bit of a free-for-all, organizers were forced to put some rules in place to protect the safety of its participants.

The sports we will see athletes competing in this weekend include track, swimming, weightlifting, and strongman events.

There will be numerous sports categories during the Enhanced Games. (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

And thankfully for the health of those taking part, competitors are forbidden from taking any illegal substances, with all performance-enhancing drugs requiring FDA approval if they are to be taken.

Why were the Enhanced Games created?

The idea for the Enhanced Games first came about in 2023 when Australian entrepreneur Aron D'Souza wanted elite, professional athletes to 'be in charge of how they look after their bodies, what they eat, and what they put in their bodies', according to Sky Sports.

This is how he came up with the Enhanced Games, which allows athletes to use performance-enhancing substances without being subject to drug tests.

The Games 'challenge traditional models of sport by embracing science, innovation, and measurable performance enhancement under regulated conditions', according to the official website.

D'Souza's idea was backed by a venture capital fund which includes Donald Trump Jr - the son of the US president - and billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel. After being launched as a concept, in which it was presented as an opportunity to beat 'world records' for cash prizes up to $1 million, the first official event has begun.

While athletes competing in the events, which includes the likes of swimming, athletics and weightlifting, are allowed to use performance-enhancing drugs that are approved by the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA), certain substances are still banned, including heroin and cocaine.

The Enhanced Games also said it will carry out some doping measures under medical supervision.