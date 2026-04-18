Hailey Bieber is no stranger to having her relationship picked apart online, but even by celebrity podcast standards, one Call Her Daddy appearance ended up getting extremely personal.

The recent Coachella performance by Justin Bieber has brought the singer and his life back into the celebrity conversation on social media lately — such as talk about the relationship with his wife, Hailey, including a podcast appearance she had a long while back, popping up on X (formerly Twitter).

Back in 2022, the Rhode founder sat down with host Alex Cooper for a conversation that covered her marriage to Justin Bieber, the scrutiny surrounding their relationship, and the rumours that have followed the couple for years.

As fans of the podcast will know, since its original launch in late October 2018, Call Her Daddy is not exactly the podcast guests go on when they want to avoid awkward questions.

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Throughout the Hailey Bieber episode on YouTube, Cooper made that pretty clear when she joked: "I need to give the fans what they want, right? We need to just give them a little taste, right?"

Hailey Bieber said trust shapes her boundaries with Justin Bieber (Aeon/Contributor/Getty Images)

From there, the conversation moved into territory Hailey admitted felt uncomfortable for one very specific reason. Asked whether she and Justin were more morning or night sex people, Hailey replied: "More so night."

But things went a step further when Cooper asked: "Has anyone ever tried to have a threesome with you?"

Hailey did not completely shut down the idea in theory, but made it clear it would not work for her marriage. She said: "It's funny because I feel like those ideas can be really fun and like sound really exciting."

However, when it comes to her and Justin, she added: "...it doesn't work for the two of us."

Hailey then explained that her answer had less to do with being prudish and more to do with the trust she and Justin have built over time.

The model said: "We've worked very hard to like be in the space that we're in now and like trusting each other."

She continued: "And there's like such a beautiful trust and bond that I just don't think that's something I would be comfortable with. Or him for that matter."

While the question itself was pretty graphic, Hailey also admitted that speaking so openly about her private life came with an added layer of awkwardness.

She told Cooper: "It's so funny because I talk about this stuff. And the reason I get weird about talking about it is, because I'm like, 'my parents are going to listen to this'. There's something that feels so cringe."

The interview also turned to how she and Justin maintain boundaries in their relationship, with Hailey saying honesty has played a huge role.

She said: "He's really honest. Like brutally honest, overly honest."

Hailey added: "I could ask him about any person, any past girl, anything."

According to Hailey, that level of openness has helped her feel secure, as she said: "there's nothing I don't know."

She also said Justin has shown her messages from women before, with the pair discussing whether something feels appropriate or crosses a line.

At the same time, Hailey stressed she does not believe marriage means shutting down every friendship with the opposite sex., saying: "I'm also someone where, like, I really encourage female friendships," while making it clear boundaries still matter.