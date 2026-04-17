Trump suddenly flips on Mamdani with brutal claim about New York mayor

Donald Trump has hit out at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, claiming he's 'destroying' the city with his policies.

Prior to taking office at City Hall in January this year, Mamdani visited Trump at the White House despite the pair exchanging strong choice of words prior to the mayoral election.

In the past, Trump threatened to withdraw federal funding from New York if Mamdani won, while the Democratic politician has previously called the president a 'fascist'.

However, the meeting in the Oval Office last year went incredibly well, with Trump saying of the mayor after discussions: "I feel very confident that he can do a good job. I think he’s going to surprise some conservative people, actually.”

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The president added: "I think you're going to have, hopefully, a really great mayor – the better he does, the happier I am. I will say there’s no difference in party. There’s no difference in anything, and we’re going to be helping him to make everybody’s dream come true, having a strong and very safe New York."

The meeting went surprisingly well... (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Mamdani, meanwhile, described the meeting as 'productive', adding: "We spoke about rent, we spoke about groceries, we spoke about utilities. We spoke about the different ways in which people are being pushed out.

"And I appreciated the time with the President. I appreciated the conversation. I look forward to working together to deliver that affordability for New Yorkers."

It appears the unlikely bromance is now over though, with Trump taking to Truth Social to hit out at Mamdani and claim New Yorkers are 'fleeing' the city over his policies.

Trump wrote: "Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York! It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure. It will only get WORSE. The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG.

"People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS 'STUFF' JUST DOESN’T WORK."

Trump has hit out at the New York mayor (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

There is little evidence to suggest that people are 'fleeing' New York and it remains unclear at this time what prompted the sudden attack by the president.

Mamdani has previously suggested that despite their differences, it's best for himself and the Trump administration to work together for 'the need to deliver affordability to New Yorkers, the eight and a half million people who call our city their home, who are struggling to afford life in the most expensive city in the United States of America.'

UNILAD has reached out to New York City Hall for comment.