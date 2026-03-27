Controversial influencer Clavicular has been arrested on battery charges, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

Police confirmed to multiple outlets, including People, that the 'looksmaxxing' creator was detained in Florida yesterday (March 26).

The social media star, real name Braden Eric Peters, caused outrage online earlier that day after a clip of him on a boat seemingly firing at an alligator was shared online.

It's not clear if Peters' arrest on a misdemeanor assault charge is related to the video.

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The clip, which was obtained by TMZ, saw a man sitting alongside Peters initially revealing the weapon before apparently firing on the alligator in the waters below.

The influencer could then be seen banishing a pistol from his shorts and appearing to fire at the alligator. After firing multiple rounds at the animal, Peters stated 'just had to make sure', before adding: "I think it's dead."

Clavicular has been arrested (YouTube)

In Florida, battery means actually and intentionally touching or striking someone against their will, intentionally causing bodily harm.

It does not require visible injury, so a slap or shove could count as battery.

Clavicular has been charged with simple or misdemeanor battery. If found guilty, he could face up to one year in jail or an $1,000 fine.

Clavicular was also arrested six weeks ago

Clavicular was arrested in Arizona last month (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Clavicular had a previous run-in with the law last month, when he was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Police claim the 20-year-old entered a bar while underage on February 7 using a fake ID.

Things got worse for Clavicular when cops searched him, as they claim they found an Adderall pill and a steroid.

He was arrested under suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of a forged instrument over the fake ID.

Ultimately, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office decided not to charge him, saying there was 'no reasonable likelihood of conviction'.

Could Clavicular face charges over the alligator video?

Clavicular is being investigated over the alligator video (Kick/Clavicular)

After the video went viral, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement: "The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator.

"FWC officers are looking into the incident and will provide additional information when available. To report wildlife violations, call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922."

Meanwhile, Jay Collins, a candidate for Governor of Florida, wrote on X: "FWC is investigating and I have full confidence in their officers. Florida's wildlife and waterways deserve respect, not content farming.

"Under my watch, anyone who abuses wildlife in Florida will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

"Looking forward to seeing charges pressed against those who would brazenly disrespect our laws."

In Florida, it is a third-degree felony to intentionally injure, kill or capture an alligator. The maximum penalty is up to five years in prison, a fine of $5,000, or both.

He also appears to have been banned from streaming site Kick over the video, with his profile currently displaying an error message.

Who is Clavicular?

The influencer could face jail time if convicted (Instagram)

Clavicular forms part of the 'looksmaxxing' community, an online trend which sees men go to extreme lengths to create what they see as the perfect appearance.

Michael Halpin, a sociology professor at Dalhousie University who led research into the trend last year, detailed some of the harmful effects it can have on guys.

"We saw numerous men being told that they're beyond help, beyond saving," he told CBC.

"It's like, your appearance is set, nothing you can do will help you and you should complete suicide because looks are all that matter and you're going to have a terrible life because you're an ugly man."

Clavicular in particular is a controversial figure. He claims he hits his face with a hammer to try and sharpen his jawline, and places weights on his penis for stronger erections.

He was temporarily banned from Kick last year after he livestreamed himself appearing to run over a pedestrian with his Tesla Cybertruck, quipping: "Is he dead? … Hopefully."

He was also filmed dancing in a nightclub to Ye's song 'Heil Hitler' with Andrew and Tristan Tate, and white nationalist Nick Fuentas. Also included in the group were Myron Gaines, Sneako and Justin Waller, all of whom appeared in Louis Theroux's Netflix doc Inside the Manosphere.

LADbible Group has reached out to Broward County Sheriff's Office and Clavicular for comment.