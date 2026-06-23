Jeremy Clarkson has detailed the lifestyle changes he's made after a prostate cancer diagnosis.

The former Top Gear host opened up on the latest series of Clarkson's Farm about the 'aggressive' form of the disease, and went on to say that he had a portion of his prostate removed.

In a new interview with the The Sunday Times, Clarkson revealed he is now in remission.

"I am without a doubt, officially, the world's luckiest man," the ex The Grand Tour host added.

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"It was an aggressive type of cancer. It could have spread, it could have gone into the pancreas, it could have gone anywhere, and that would have been trouble."

After admitting he's 'cheated death' on two separate occasions, Clarkson went on to disclose some of the lifestyle changes he's made in wake of his cancer diagnosis.

He said: "I drive much more slowly. I’m a bit of a dawdler. I go for walks a lot. I have vegetarian food."

The former Top Gear host has made a number of lifestyle changes following the diagnosis (Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Just two years ago, Clarkson underwent a heart procedure, which saw him fitted with two stents to help improve blood flow in the body.

The former TV presenter also gave up smoking on doctors orders after falling ill with pneumonia while on vacation in Spain.

As for his cancer diagnosis, Clarkson is urging men to go and get themselves checked out if something doesn't feel quite right below.

He added to The Sunday Times: "This is why I have to say to everybody who's reading this, please, please, please go and get checked.

"It's not uncomfortable, it's not undignified. And it's a no-brainer. I did, and that's why I'm sitting here talking to you 11 months down the line."

One in eight males will develop prostate cancer at some point in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society, with the disease most common in men aged 65+.

Symptoms of early prostate cancer

According to Mayo Clinic, symptoms of early prostate cancer include:

Blood in the urine, which might make the urine look pink, red or cola-colored

Blood in the semen

Needing to urinate more often

Trouble getting started when trying to urinate

Waking up to urinate more often at night

Jeremy Clarkson is in remission after being diagnosed with an 'aggressive' form of cancer (Jon Hobley|MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Advanced prostate cancer symptoms

The health site adds that advanced prostate cancer can come with varying symptoms, these include: