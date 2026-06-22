Oliver Tree's team are planning to set-up a foundation in the late singer's name, it has been announced.

Two helicopters crashed over the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro earlier this month, killing all six people onboard, including Tree, 32.

Passengers Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim, Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac also lost their lives on June 14.

One of the helicopters crashed on a car dealership, where several electric vehicles were parked, igniting a fire which was extinguished, according to Rio de Janeiro’s Military Fire Department.

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Tree's team shared an update to the singer's Instagram account on Sunday (June 21), saying that his body had been transported back to his home in California.

The post began: "Rest in peace Oliver Tree Nickell. Your legacy will live on forever. Oliver is now back in California where he can finally rest."

The singer died earlier this month (Rick Kern/WireImage)

Discussing the plans of setting up the foundation, which the post described as the singer's 'final wish', Tree's team added: "His legacy will live on through his foundation/endowment named 'Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Grant For Baby Geniuses' coming soon.

"This is something that Oliver had put together before his passing, written in his will. We will make sure his wish comes to fruition so that more joy, love and art can be spread into the world. That was his final wish."

The post continued: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out, shown love, support and has done incredible tributes for Olive.

"The constant love, support and positivity is helping the family, friends and collaborators make it through these extremely difficult times.

"Love you all so much, Oliver would be so proud of every one of his supporters, friends and family. Peace be with Oliver..."

A foundation is being set up in Oliver Tree's name (Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Tributes have flooded in for Tree after his tragic passing was announced, including from Fiona Chernavskaya, who was thought to be dating Tree since 2023.

She penned on Instagram: "To my best friend. We traveled to 43 countries, and all 7 continents together. The magic, inspiration and joy you brought to my life and others, will never be forgotten or replaced.

"You’d always tell me when we argued, if things don’t work out in this lifetime, you will find me in the next. I love you buggy."

Christine Begin Nickell, Tree's mother, expressed her gratitude for the time she had with him.

She wrote on Facebook: "Our dear son Oliver, you made this world a better place. We are so proud of you. RIP."



