Risks of blackout tattoos as Machine Gun Kelly reveals horrifying side effects he experienced
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Risks of blackout tattoos as Machine Gun Kelly reveals horrifying side effects he experienced

MGK said rushing to complete a blackout tattoo turned his skin yellow

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/machinegunkelly

Topics: US News, Celebrity, Health

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.