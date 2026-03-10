The unexplained disappearance of a retired Air Force major general who worked at a military base closely linked with UFO research has been branded a 'grave national security crisis', after a massive search effort has failed to locate him.

On February 27 at 11am, 68-year-old William 'Neil' McCasland stepped out of his front door on Quail Run Court in Albuquerque, New Mexico and disappeared. Despite a coordinated effort from Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, they still have no idea what he did after leaving his home.

Law enforcement are going to great lengths in their attempt to locate the missing retired military general and UFO expert, including utilizing undisclosed 'advanced technologies', but have so far failed to uncover any 'evidence of foul play.'

Police and investigating federal agents believe the 'avid outdoorsman' may have gone hiking and asked for anyone who was in the nearby Northeast Heights and Sandia foothills to get in touch if they saw someone resembling McCasland on February 27 or 28.

Retired USAF major general McCasland was said to enjoy hiking, cycling, and running around the trails of the Sandia foothills (Steve Snowden / Getty Images)

“Our priority is finding Mr. McCasland safely,” said Sheriff John Allen. “Our investigators and search teams are working continuously, and we’re coordinating closely with our local, state, and federal partners.

"We’re asking the public to help by checking and preserving any security camera footage from the area and reporting any information immediately. We will share confirmed updates as soon as we can while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

While their best guess is that McCasland went hiking, the sheriff's office added that they are 'still considering all possible scenarios' that could have led to him vanishing on the morning of Friday, February 28.

But investigative journalist Ross Coulthart has branded his disappearance as a 'grave national security crisis', as the retired general, who worked on top secret US military technology for four decades, has 'some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head.'

Speaking on his Reality Check podcast, Coulthard added: “If you were Russia, or you were China, God forbid, General Neil McCasland would be one of your targets. So I sincerely hope that’s not the case.”

Neil McCasland is described as 5'11 with white hair and blue eyes

There are very few people in America who know as much about secret military projects as McCasland, who became the assistant director of the Office of Special Projects-13 in California after getting his doctorate from MIT.

He then spent the ensuing decades working on a number of projects that turned from science fiction into fact, including heading up the project that later became the advanced satellite imagery that allows the US military to view every inch of the planet's surface.

In the late 90s McCasland was picked to be the chief engineer for the entire Global Positioning System (GPS), which was developed by the Department of Defense and would revolutionize both military and consumer technology in the coming decades.

His ensuing job titles became even more improbable, running the Space Based Laser Project Office for a few years before being assigned to head up the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate - based in UFO-friendly New Mexico.

Then, towards the end of his career, he was promoted once again, to director of special programs at the Pentagon, a position which gave him access to and knowledge of America's most top secret research.

The vanished USAF general worked on a number of top secret military project, including a space laser (Getty Stock Image)

But Coulthart says it was his final posting that proved most confidential, when he was moved to Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to command its Air Force Research Laboratory, where he oversaw billions of dollars' worth of future weapons research.

This base is also rumored to contain fragments extraterrestrial debris, including from the alleged Roswell UFO crash. With President Trump signaling that he was open to revealing more information extraterrestrials, Coulthart says the major general supported the move to declassify.

“The timing is screechingly relevant,” Coulthart said. “The fact that Gen. Neil McCasland has disappeared off the face of the earth is a grave national security crisis for the United States of America. This is a man with some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head.”

In an appeal to the public for help in their search, local sheriffs said: "We are asking for your help in finding him. We believe there are people who have information valuable to locating Neil who have not yet spoken to law enforcement.

"This could include people who have been in the Sandia mountains and may have seen Neil or captured him on a GoPro or other recording device, specifically on Friday, February 27 or Saturday, February 28.

"Sometimes people have information but do not come forward because they feel it may not be important. Regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be, or whether you think we are already aware of it, please contact us and allow us to make that determination.

"If you have any information, text BCSO to 847411 or call our Missing Persons Unit at (505) 468-7070."