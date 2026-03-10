Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

Two luxury real estate brokers and their brother have been convicted of a number of heinous sex offences after dozens of women came forward alleging trafficking, spiking, and assault over a number of decades.

Israeli-American brothers Tal, 39, and Oren Alexander, 38, made their millions selling expensive properties to the uber wealthy over a number of decades, including the largest residential property sale in US history, where they helped broker a $238 million Central Park penthouse in 2019.

But their business success all came crashing down in June 2024, when 30 women bravely came forward alleging they and their brother Alon, a 37-year-old security consultant, had committed crimes that included drugging and sexually assaulting them.

Some of these allegations dated back decades, with the Alexander brothers' predatory behavior reportedly regarded as an open secret in the real estate world. But on Monday, the trio finally saw justice be served, when they were found guilty on 10 counts including sex trafficking and the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The three Alexander brothers have been in custody since 2024 (Matias J. Ocner-Pool/Getty Images)

Shockingly, the Alexander brothers had even featured in the Epstein files, after the full tranche of documents relating to the dead pedophile financier were released under Congress' Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The Alexanders, who also sold real estate to one of Epstein's largest financial backers, property mogul Leon Black, were cited in sworn witness testimony revealed in the files as allegedly being present at one of the infamous sex traffickers' parties with underage girls.

In court, their lawyers argued, unsuccessfully, that the files had revealed the name of one of the brothers' accusers and therefore the judge should declare a mistrial. The document was later removed by the Department of Justice.

In the end, it was the testimony of 11 women who stood up in court and shared their accusations of being lured to luxury locales by the wealthy brothers, where they were then drugged and sexually assaulted, that brought the brothers down.

Their victims testified that this predatory behavior took place across a number of different environments, including in the nightclub scene and on dating apps. They would then invite the women on all expenses paid trips to the Hamptons, Aspen, or the Caribbean, where they would drug and assault them.

Oren, Tal, and Alon Alexander in 2014, 10 years before their arrest on a number of sexual assault and trafficking charges (J Grassi/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Alon and Tal Alexander were additionally charged with sex trafficking a minor. Oren also faced a count of sexually exploiting a minor, with prosecutors showing the jury a video the brother recorded himself where he assaulted a drugged 17-year-old.

After the five week trial, it took just a few hours for the jurors to return and declare the brothers guilty on all counts. A conviction that could see them spend 15 years, each, in prison.

All three brothers shook their heads in disbelief as the guilty verdicts were read out, per NPR and AP reporting. Alon's wife was said to be crying in court, hiding her face behind her hands.

Their sentencing hearing is due August 6, but the Alexanders' lawyer has vowed to appeal the jury's verdict. "We believe in our clients' innocence and we're not going to stop fighting until we prevail, and we believe that we will one day prevail," he said outside court.

Meanwhile, US Attorney Jay Clayton, who successfully argued that the brothers were using their wealth to get away with decades of abuse, said in a statement: "The truth is sex trafficking and other federal sex offenses are present in many walks of life and we have not done enough to root it out."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org